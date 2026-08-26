‘Don’t Ever Think It Can’t Happen to You’: A Mother’s TikTok About Discovering Her Child Was Being Groomed Online Has Gone Viral

A mother took to TikTok to share the story of how her child got in contact with an online predator through a private messaging app and how she and her husband found out by tracking the kid’s phone. Originally posted by TikTok user @williams_partyof_7d, the post highlights cybersecurity protocols parents need to follow, the lasting trauma, altered family dynamic, and emotional strain caused by the incident.

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The mother began the video by warning other parents about apps popular with younger generations. She advised other parents to monitor their kids’ phones and watch out for an app called Sessions. This characterization comes from the mother's account and has not been independently verified by The Daily Dot.

“...This is going to be hard to get through, so I'm going to kind of ramble through it fairly quickly as I can,” she says in the video.

“If you are a parent, please stay for the entire video. This is very informative. I feel like I'm a parent that does my due diligence, so don't ever think, oh, I go through my kid's phone. I go through my kid's phones, check messages, that I'm familiar with. This is where I learned a lot.”

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“There are a lot of apps that I'm not familiar with that this generation utilizes. So things like Tumblr, Discord, I just always knew it to be an app that gamers use to chat with each other. Another one was called Sessions. Now, this is an app that predators will convince your child to use because essentially you don't have to provide any identifying information to use this. It's non-traceable. Once it's deleted, it's gone. So this is another app that was new to me.”

According to the mother, she and her husband were busy one weekend and the children's oldest brother, who was in college, was in charge of supervising them. The child asked if they could go to the movies with a friend. The mother declined.

“...this happened at the end of March I was away on my birthday trip so I was going from Friday to Sunday. That Friday my child had asked me if they could go to the movies with a friend but then the friend they named, we had never met. And a policy in our house is we have to meet the parent and the friend before you're allowed to venture off with them, you know, go to the movies or go over their house. We have to get a feel for their family and trust that you're in good hands, right? So we told this child, no, not happening because we have not met them.”

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While the mother was away on a weekend trip, the child asked to go to a neighborhood park. A stranger, an older male who the mother says had been communicating with the child online for two weeks, picked them up for a brief, unnoticed meeting.

“The park is like 60 seconds from our home, and nobody really noticed this day,” she said.

“Saturday is where things hit the fan. Saturday, my child was gone for an extended period of time, asked to go walk at the park again. My son called me and said, ‘hey, my sibling has been gone for X amount of time. What do you want me to do?’ So I get on and I immediately start tracking the phone and I see that this child is in a vehicle because the dot is moving fairly quickly.”

The mother said that she noticed the child is on the other side of the town. The tracking was manually switched off after she began calling. The child finally picked up. When confronted, the child repeatedly lied. They claimed to be at a store or out with a school classmate to avoid getting into trouble.

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The mother called the oldest sibling who was in charge of babysitting and told him to observe who drops off the child. However, by the time the brother reaches the park, the kid had already been dropped off. Because the child retained access to the device initially, messaging logs were deleted.

Mom Shares Story of Tracking Child’s Location to Uncover Grooming by Online Predator

After returning home, the mother conducted a thorough two-hour review of the child's phone. By piecing together remaining digital clues, she uncovered the truth: an adult male predator had groomed the child over two weeks and persuaded them to meet in real life on two separate occasions.

“I'm collecting things, I'm seeing things, but I'm being super calm to the point it's scary….I think it was one of those calms where I'm going to have to keep my calm so I don't hurt you… I knew 100% that my child was picked up by an older male that had contacted this child online,...And you could just go ahead and tell the truth. And I just lay out everything that I've seen, everything that I know is a lie, what I know is the truth. And this child, of course, admits, okay, ‘I'm caught now.’”

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The mother’s experience tugged at the heartstrings of many parents.

“Any apps that allow messaging is banned in my house until he can pass a online safety assessment,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “People say I’m too strict because any app my child downloads I have to approve from my phone and she can’t have social media at all. She’s a teenager but I would rather be too strict than something happen.”

A third viewer commented, “My child is 14, she tells me everything. I just listen, and I ask her if she wants my advice or if she just wants me to listen……I’m thankful for our relationship.”

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Another viewer offered strict advice for other parents: "As a teen keep them off of any 'communication' apps. they can make friends at school. Have the log in to every account. Make sure they have their actual age on the app so you can do parental controls.”

If you believe a child has been contacted by an online predator, report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline at 1-800-843-5678 or cybertipline.org, or contact your local law enforcement.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @williams_partyof_7 on TikTok. The identities of the child and the individual described as the predator have not been confirmed