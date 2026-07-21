“Unbelievable”: A California TikToker Says He Can’t Register His 2024 Honda Until He Completes Four Manufacturer Recalls — and His Video Has X Furious at the State

A California TikToker is outraged after learning he has to fix recalls on his car before getting it registered. After receiving a registration notice in the mail, he learned he was required to address four open recalls before his registration could be processed.

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@justpassingby925 was notified via mail about the recalls from the manufacturer of his 2024 Honda car before registering it. The notice instructed him to respond by mail only.

That also meant he couldn’t go online to pay for the registration before responding to the recall notice via mail. Nevertheless, he got himself to the manufacturer, in his case, the Honda showroom, to get things sorted out.

When he got there, he learned about the four recalls he had and showed them to the camera for his viewers. In addition to the four recalls, mechanics informed him of other repairs the vehicle needed.

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They told him he could leave the car with them the whole day to work on the recalls first and the additional work. The TikToker did not appear content with what he’d been told.

With everything he learned, the man sarcastically noted, “Good job, State of California; Unbelievable.” In the caption of his video, the man described the law as a “scam” and wondered why California was working with car dealerships for recalls.

The video was viewed nearly 40,000 times on his account and sparked conversations about the State law’s fairness in this situation. Many of his followers resonated with the man’s outrage.

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One such TikToker mentioned, “They’re counting on you to be delayed getting the recall fixed, so they can charge you the late fees, etc.” Another asked, “What are you supposed to do when your part is on back order, and your tags are expiring?”

X Shared the Outrage of the California TikToker

The popular X account @WallStreetApes did a bit of a fact-check on the recalls and noted that the recalls were mainly centered around emissions and safety. The Daily Dot could not independently verify these claims.

According to the claims made by the verified account, the car owner is supposed to make all the necessary repairs concerning emissions and safety before registering it once more.

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American has a new 2024 vehicle and is trying to renew his registration in California



He got a letter informing him he’s not allowed to renew his registration until he takes his car into the dealership and handles all the recalls on the vehicle



The vehicle has 4 manufacturer… pic.twitter.com/2HbtgHFTpD — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 21, 2026

The narrator from the video shared by the X account mentioned having run into similar issues in the past. But he mentioned that should this incident have taken place in California, he’d have to face similar issues like the California TikToker.

Many others shared similar stories of inconvenience as a result of the California law. Commenters also tagged Governor Gavin Newsom asking for clarification. As of publication, neither his office nor representatives had responded.

The details above are a reflection of the videos shared by @justpassingby925 on TikTok and @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot was unable to verify these claims.