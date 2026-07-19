A California Man Showed What Renting Near Los Angeles Actually Costs in 2026 — and the Comment Section Split Between Sympathy and ‘Just Move’

A California man’s video explaining how much he pays to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Southern California has drawn attention to the state's housing costs after it was shared on X.

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American says he lives in Southern California and it’s very expensive



He has a 2 bedroom, it’s about an hour outside of Los Angeles and he pays $2,930 a month for rent. After utilities and fees it’s about $3,400 per month



“It is not cheap to live here in Southern California”… pic.twitter.com/nRfz2KOqkD — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 19, 2026

The clip was reposted by @WallStreetApes and summarized the creator’s claims: the man rents a two-bedroom apartment about an hour outside Los Angeles for $2,930 a month, and after utilities and other fees, his monthly housing bill reaches roughly $3,400. The video creator showed listings in Santa Monica and Venice Beach with asking prices ranging from $4,500 to $5,400, though The Daily Dot could not independently verify current market rates.

As of publication, the post had drawn more than 116,000 views and 1400 likes on X.

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In the video, the renter says living in Southern California “is not cheap” before showing apartment listings around Santa Monica and Venice Beach with asking prices ranging from roughly $3,000 to more than $5,000 per month for two-bedroom units. The video also includes a map of available rentals across the Los Angeles area.

Many commenters said his experience matched their own in California.

“I live in So Cal and can confirm how expensive it is to live here,” one user wrote. “The Inland Empire used to be a less expensive area, but it has crept up in cost over the last few years.”

Another added, “How can anyone afford these rents? Something has to give.”

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Others shared their own housing costs, with one person writing that they had recently rented out a three-bedroom home about an hour east of Los Angeles for $3,800 per month. Another claimed that a two-bedroom apartment in Northern California could cost as much as $6,000 monthly.

Several commenters argued that living in Southern California is a personal choice.

“Tip: Do not live above your means. If you can’t afford LA, move elsewhere,” one commenter wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Why stay in Cali and then complain?”

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Others pointed to lower housing costs in other parts of the country.

“That’s $40k a year just on rent,” one user wrote. “You can buy a $350k house in the Midwest for that.”

Some commenters argued that Southern California’s weather, beaches, and job opportunities justify the higher cost of living.

“Y’all are paying for the premium weather and location,” one person wrote.

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Others attributed California's high costs to housing shortages, taxes, insurance and population growth. At the same time, several replies veered into broader political debates over state policies and immigration.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the creator's rental payments or the apartment listings shown in the video. The prices cited in the post reflect the claims made by the creator and the listings displayed during the recording.