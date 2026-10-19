A woman shared her personal experience about her bridesmaid ghosting her on her wedding day despite reassuring her several times that she would be there. The post shared under r/GirlDinnerDiaries on October 19 drew 186 comments as of publication.

The user started the post by writing that she got engaged while her fiance’s best friend, who later became the best man, was dating Bri. The Reddit user shared that she had gotten close to Bri over the years, which is why she asked her to be her bridesmaid. Bri was excited and couldn’t wait to be a bridesmaid at their wedding, the woman revealed.

Later, five months before the wedding, Bri and the groom’s best man broke up. The Reddit user wrote about hanging out with Bri after the breakup, and she let her vent everything out. When asked if Bri would be comfortable seeing her ex-boyfriend at the wedding, she assured that she would be fine.

“About a month later, my bridal shower rolled around, and the person who had planned it said they had not heard anything from Bri. I assumed maybe she was busy that day; also, I know bridal showers aren’t everyone’s thing, so I didn’t really mind much. I just texted her to let her know we missed her and didn’t hear back,” the user wrote.

Later, the bachelorette party was planned for the same day as Bri’s birthday, and the poster wrote that she bought a cake to celebrate it. But she did not show up and replied that she felt awkward being around her ex-boyfriend.

“I told her I understand, and if she wanted to come to just the daytime activities, I would love to see her. I then offered for her to step down as a bridesmaid and just come as a guest to the wedding if it would be too weird for her, and she said no; she wanted to be there for me on my big day.”

The woman then wrote that it was only a month left for her wedding and Bri had stopped replying to her texts. The Reddit user revealed that she texted her that Bri could still just come as a guest and not as a bridesmaid if she felt awkward. She also wrote that she would love to have Bri at her wedding, but got no response.

“There was no response. She had not even read my text until about 2 months after it was sent.

“The day of the wedding rolled around, and it was obvious she was not going to show up. So we adjusted the lineup and entrances accordingly; her name is still on the wedding program to this day,” she wrote.

The Reddit user wrote that Bri had not replied to her texts, and she did not hear from her since. The user concluded by writing, “Odd how someone can be in your life and ready to be by your side on your wedding day, and then just disappear from existence.”

One commenter wrote, “oooof this is hard. i’m sorry it happened that way. she has full rights to not want to be a part of things after the breakup, but as the bride yourself, i feel like she could have been a bit more clear and concise in her communications and been straight up with you. ghosting just sucks in general.”



Another user wrote, “Its [sic] mostly rude and self centered. If you had forced her or never given her an out id get it. And breakups are hard but im sure she still went to work and did other activities. It would have hurt but she could have texted you back letting you know she couldn't do it.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in the r/GirlDinnerDiaries thread. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.