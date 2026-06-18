The boss of a restaurant is getting tons of praise online after a video of him standing up for an employee went viral. In a clip shared to X by user @Rainmaker1973, the boss can be seen coming to his employee's rescue after a customer was allegedly being disrespectful to the woman serving his table.

Featured Video

According to the post, the boss had witnessed the guest being rude to the server on surveillance camera and decided to step in.

The boss saw the waitress being humiliated by a customer, went up to him, showed him that he was being filmed, made him pick the money up from the floor, and kicked him out of the restaurant.pic.twitter.com/Hn75qMqk0P — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 18, 2026

The Guest Threw Money on the Floor Hoping the Server Would Pick It Up

In the viral clip, which racked up more than 220,000 views just hours after being posted, the woman can be seen bringing what appears to be a bowl of soup to the customer, who seems to be dining alone.

The surveillance footage shows the man saying something to the server, and she appears to respond. He then reached into his pocket, pulls out a few bills, and tosses them onto the floor.

The woman looks down at the money and begins to bend over to pick it up. But before she could, her boss stepped in and tells her to stand up. He then says something to the customer, who responds, before instructing the server to take the food away from the table.

During the exchange, the confrontation has also caught the attention of three men sitting nearby who can be seen looking over to watch what's happening.

The woman then removes the bowl of food, and the boss appears to tell the customer to pick up his money and leave. The man then gets up, collects the bills from the floor, and walks out. The boss seems completely unbothered by the fact that he just let a customer leave the restaurant.

Where did humanity fail to produce people who respect others or have common courtesy? — Justice21 (@iustitia777) June 18, 2026

In the comments, the boss received plenty of praise, with one person calling him a "real leader who actually protects his staff." Another user wrote, "Don't know if this is real... but if it is... GOOD BOSS!!!" Meanwhile, a third commenter joked about the 'hands-on attitude adjustments' they believed the customer needed.

Others were less focused on the boss and more focused on the customer himself. One commenter called the man a "slug," while another questioned why basic respect seems so hard to come by these days. "Where did humanity fail to produce people who respect others or have common courtesy?" they wrote.

While it's not entirely clear where the incident took place, what is clear is how many people are applauding the boss for standing up for his employee.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident. Details are based solely on the video and claims shared in the original post on X.