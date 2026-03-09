Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

“War is not a movie”: Ben Stiller and more actors condemn latest pro-war White House video

"So transparently cringe."

3:00 PM CDT on March 9, 2026

ben stiller in tropic thunder next to a still from a white house video
Dreamworks/@BenStille/X/@WhiteHouse/X

Multiple actors, including Ben Stiller and the man who voices Master Chief in Halo, denounced the latest White House war propaganda video. The @WhiteHouse account on X seems to be leaning into celebrity complaints about the Trump administration using their work without consent for pro-war ads, adding insult to over 1,500 deaths so far.

Featured Video

The administration's incessant memeing doesn't look like it will stop any time soon unless real consequences happen.

Ben Stiller, Steve Downes speak out

Following complaints by Kesha and The Pokémon Company about the White House using their intellectual property without permission, the social media team put together a new video ripping clips from at least 14 films and shows.

Advertisement
bob odenkirk and halo gameplay
@whitehouse/X

These are interspersed with footage from missile strikes, grossly glorifying war as hundreds of civilians die in the Middle East.

On Friday, actor Ben Stiller objected to the use of a clip from the 2008 action comedy film Tropic Thunder.

"Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip," he wrote. "We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie."

Advertisement

The voice actor for Master Chief from the Halo franchise also had notes.

"Let me make this crystal clear: I did not participate in nor was I consulted, nor do I endorse the use of my voice in this video, or the message it conveys," said Steve Downes. "I demand that the producers of this disgusting and juvenile war porn remove my voice immediately."

Advertisement

At least two of the clips used in this latest war propaganda/troll video were from cartoons. Dan Green, who voices the title character in the popular kids series Yu-Gi-Oh!, referenced its creator to denounce the White House.

"It came to my attention that the White House used my voice to encourage violence in Iran," he wrote. "Doing so tacitly implicates Kazuki Takahashi’s most beloved contribution, which continues to inspire people to become who they are, and this was presented in a way far removed from the story he was telling."

"Takahashi died saving others."

Advertisement

"Little girls are dead"

It seems unlikely that the administration will stop no matter how many big names object. After using Kesha's "Blow" for a similar video, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said that celebrities reacting like this "just gives us more attention and more view counts."

With lagging poll numbers, the Trump administration may be digging its own grave by trolling everyone's faves. People are really getting sick of the glorification of war, death, and cruelty.

Tweet reading "Hundreds of people are dead. Little girls are dead. Six Americans are dead. Others are risking their lives. Millions across the Middle East are terrified. It's not a video game. It's not a meme. It's not another chance to troll the libs. It's [expletive] war."
@jonfavs/X
Advertisement

"Hundreds of people are dead," tweeted podcaster Jon Favreau. "Little girls are dead. Six Americans are dead. Others are risking their lives. Millions across the Middle East are terrified."

"It's not a video game. It's not a meme. It's not another chance to troll the libs. It's [expletive] war."

Tweet reading "the entire plot of the first iron man movie is him realizing his company was building weapons used for genocide and going rouge to stop it."
@MEGAARN_/X

X user @MEGAARN_, spotting Tony Stark, pointed out that "the entire plot of the first Iron Man movie is him realizing his company was building weapons used for genocide and going rogue to stop it."

Advertisement
Tweet reading "Remember in social studies when you’d look at all the old fascist war propaganda and you thought, wild that people were actually energized by this [expletive] when it was all so transparently cringe"
@emrazz/X

"Remember in social studies when you’d look at all the old fascist war propaganda, and you thought, wild that people were actually energized by this [expletive] when it was all so transparently cringe," asked @emrazz.

"This is a [expletive] disgrace," said former Republican Ron Filipkowski.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“Your AI slop bores me” is the chaotic new anti-AI game people can’t stop playing

Anything AI can do, humans can do better.

March 9, 2026
Entertainment

“At least he’s consistent?”: Timothée Chalamet has actually dissed the opera before—twice

"I just KNOW a ballerina rejected him in 8th grade."

March 9, 2026
Memes

What’s going on with Ben Shapiro’s eyebrows?

"Gender affirming eyebrow enlargement."

March 9, 2026
Memes

Donna Kelce’s home renovation becomes the meme we needed to face the horrors

"Does anyone have an update on Donna Kelce’s house situation, I’ve been worried about her doors and windows all weekend."

March 9, 2026
Trending

“Ordering a meat feast pizza is a red flag”: Can a man’s attitude to tofu reveal how he’ll treat a woman? TikTok thinks so

"If you can't reduce your meat intake, then you are selfish."

March 9, 2026
Culture

“Not even close”: New York’s JFK Jr. lookalike contest drew crowds—and some brutal commentary

"This just looks like every finance bro in Manhattan."

March 9, 2026
Advertisement