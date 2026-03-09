A sweeping moral argument about how meat and protein intake reveal a man's attitudes toward women ignited a conversation about climate change, feminism, and empathy all at once.

In a Feb. 2, 2026, TikTok video with nearly half a million views and 70,000 likes, Esme Hewitt (@esmehewitt) announced, “I personally think that if you can't reduce your meat intake, then you are selfish."

The TikTok creator explained that meat-eaters' refusal to take into account the obvious environmental cost of the diet is selfish and connected the stance to toxic masculinity.

"I do think there is a correlation between attitudes of meat, and women and the environment and empathy and just what kind of person you are,” Hewitt claimed.

She wrote the post’s caption, “If you’re ordering a meat feast pizza that’s a red flag and you’re weird.”

"Rainforests are being chopped down to make warehouses to kill animals in, and you just don't give a f**k,” she pointed out.

"The way that people view meat as a whole, especially the idea of not getting enough protein, that really reminds me of toxic masculinity."

The TikTok creator then admitted she ate a bacon sandwich for the first time in seven years.

"I had a bacon sandwich this morning and I haven't had bacon for, like, seven years, but now I'm addicted again. But I still feel so guilty."

Although people with diets ranging from carnivorous to plant-only piped up in the comments with strong opinions, to Hewitt, it’s not necessarily about strict diets.

She seems to be inquiring why certain men have such resistance toward even thinking about making slight adjustments to the amount of meat they consume.

“You can't just have a veggie burger once in a while? And why are you turning up your nose to tofu?” she asked.

According to the United Nations, about a third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are linked to agricultural food production.

To Hewitt’s point about excessive meat-eating as “selfish,” Scientific American published data confirming that animal-based foods produce about twice the emissions of plant-based alternatives.

Beef is far and away the food to limit, if you’re looking to reduce your carbon footprint—but coffee’s on the list too.

The tofu test for toxic masculinity

Many took issue with Hewitt’s bacon relapse and focused on the plot twist. "You had me right up until the 'I had a bacon sandwich this morning,'" commented @Neens.

Others agreed there could be a correlation between attitudes toward alternative diets and toxic masculinity. @Feral_Traveler replied, "Experiencing how people respond to my veganism is a TELL on themselves.”

Diehard vegans unequivocally equated diet with goodness. “I'm this woke. you cannot be a feminist and also not be vegan,” asserted @rut2774.

@Melaneyneyney pointed out that diet and its intersection with ideas of empathy and feminism is absolutely not straightforward.

The TikTok user wrote, "My only issue with veganism is ppl believing it is perfect and not bad for the planet as well… I believe nothing is good in the extreme."

@esmehewitt If you’re ordering a meat feast pizza that’s a red flag and you’re weird ♬ original sound - Esme

Esme Hewitt did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

