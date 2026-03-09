Skip to Content
Entertainment

“Called in all the favors”: Nicole Kidman reveals her iconic AMC spot was filmed for free

Bring back the longer version.

9:00 AM CDT on March 9, 2026

nicole kidman and amc theater
NBC/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman just revealed she came to a place for magic... for free.

Featured Video

The Oscar-winning star is known for an array of great projects like Batman Forever, Practical Magic, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Big Little Lies, Babygirl, and much more. However, beloved movies and TV shows won't be Kidman's only legacy. When movie theatres started to reopen after the lockdown in 2021, Kidman starred in an AMC ad that went mega viral.

In the ad, Kidman is seen in a now-iconic silver suit entering an AMC Theatres. The ad has many famous lines, from "we come to this place for magic" to "heartbreak feels good in a place like this." The video still plays ahead of movies at AMC nearly five years later, although it has since been shortened. It's become a staple in pop culture and is frequently referenced or parodied.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kidman revealed she did not get paid for the ad.

NBC/YouTube

“I said, ‘Should we do this? We need to help the theaters.' It was during COVID when we did it," Kidman explained.

"I had no idea that thing was going to work, and we did it out of the purest intentions. When we did it and the crew that I was working with on Being the Ricardos, I said, ‘Would you guys be willing to do this?’ Called in all the favors, we did it for nothing, and then it went off."

She finished, "Thank you for supporting cinemas!”

Social media loves Nicole Kidman

Even after all this time, fans still love Kidman's AMC ad. In fact, you will still hear audiences cheering for her at the movies. Many fans are commending her for making the ad for free and appreciate her genuine care for the film industry.

"I like the idea that she has enough money and was genuinely trying to give back," u/GradeDry7908 shared on Reddit.

"I will say it’s extremely evident from her body of work alone that Kidman very clearly loves cinema and those who make it all around," u/Totorotextbook added.

"I think I had zero emotional attachment to AMC before the commercial, and now I have like 5 percent emotional attachment," u/EyeraGlass joked.

"I call it the national anthem of AMC," u/Lonely-Name-7678 shared.

"Sadly, AMC keeps shortening it down more and more. I came to that place to laugh, to cry, to care. Because I needed that. The heartbreak of it being shorter doesn’t feel good in a place like that," u/Tumblrrito commented.

"We need a goddamn sequel! And until we get it, reinstate the full version and get rid of that horrendous Coke ad," u/Saguaro-plug replied.

"I wish she’d film another one reminding people to put away their phones and shut the hell up when the movie starts. Maybe they’d listen to her," u/akcvtt suggested.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

