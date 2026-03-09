Skip to Content
Viral Politics

“Please god let this happen”: Players celebrate Nintendo suing the U.S. Government over tariffs

5:00 AM CDT on March 9, 2026

nintendo sues over tariffs
@ToonHive/X/Kaua209/Shutterstock

Donald Trump's tariffs are reaping all kinds of consequences — but one thing he probably didn't expect was Nintendo suing the US Government.

Featured Video

The lawsuit, which was reported by Aftermath, shows that Nintendo of America is seeking refunds on earlier tariffs.

In the suit, Nintendo's lawyers wrote: "This action concerns Defendants' initiation and administration of unlawful trade measures that have, to date, resulted in the collection of more than $200 billion in tariffs on imports from nearly all countries." 

Due to the tariffs, Nintendo previously delayed Nintendo Switch 2 preorders, with Aftermath noting that, while the console price stayed the same, the prices of accessories rose for this reason.

Nintendo legal team vs US Government legal team(We are rooting for Nintendo)
@TheNCSmaster/X

In addition to this, Bloomberg reported that Nintendo sent most of its Vietnam-based units to the US to ensure the price remained the same.

Per the lawsuit, lawyers wrote that Trump's tariffs violated the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 — which, they say, is why the tariffs collected must be "refunded with interest."

How did the internet react?

In response to the lawsuit, netizens across both X and Bluesky were tickled.

Bluesky user @kathleen.loadingreadyrun.com said: "Nintendo is very good at suing people, they do it a lot."

DO WHAT YOU GOTTA DO BIG TENDO
@SockTiger/X

"Nintendo trying to sue the US Government for tariff costs that Nintendo offset to consumers anyways could be a big brain move here," wrote @indestructoboy. "If the Trump administration tries to argue Nintendo didn't pay the tariffs, they have to admit the US consumers did. Grab your popcorn, this is gonna be good."

"Is this how the tariffs get removed?" asked ‪@kalviberry.bsky.social‬. "By Nintendo???"

"They should have announced this in a Nintendo Direct as the 'one more thing," joked @ultimashadow.bsky.social.

Meanwhile, people are chiming in across social media about the whole ordeal.

@theallergygirl/sX
Nintendo has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever.

@ToonHive/X

It could've been a lot more dramatic.

Nintendo right now
@dkvine.com/Bluesky
Time to get Donkey Kong involved.

Some were hoping for the U.S. Government's defeat.

Others believe it's a historic moment.

People are rooting for the Nintendo ninjas.

Hey Nintendo, wouldn't you like to sue AI companies over the RAM?
@Thebunnyx2v/X
There are more battles ahead.

NINTENDO FINALLY SUING SOMETHING WORTH SUING
@JoshuaTookes/X

Another day, another suing for Nintendo.

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

