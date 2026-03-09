Skip to Content
“This is the traffic coming home from Disney”: Video shows miles of gridlock

The real Disney wait might be the drive back to your Airbnb.

6:30 AM CDT on March 9, 2026

Left: Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida. Right: Line of cars sitting in traffic on I-4 interstate in Florida.
@happilyeverafterplayhouse/Instagram

Think long lines are the worst part of a Disney trip? A viral video suggests the real wait might start after you leave the park.

Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one video shared a not-so-happy feature of the Disney experience: the long lines to and from nearby Airbnbs.

On Feb. 21, 2026, @HappilyEverAfterPlayhouses posted a video of a passenger's POV on I-4. To the left of the car was a traffic jam, with the cars practically at a standstill.

"You paid extra $$$$ to skip lines at theme parks, right?" The Orlando-based rental company captioned the video. "But they didn't tell you about the traffic lines to get back to most Airbnbs."

As the car drove, it showcased the extent of the backup. "This is why we don't have a home in Champion's Gate or Reunion," the driver voiced. "This is the traffic that is coming home from Disney."

The post goes on to explain that although the neighborhoods that the cars are going towards are close to the theme park, the "fact that they involve this infrastructure between them and Disney World is not okay."

"It is not going to stop. It's going to look like this." The driver continued.

"A traffic nightmare"

While many of the comments on the Instagram post pointed out that the video was likely taken at peak traffic times, overall, commenters were shocked that the traffic lines out of Disney were this bad.

"100% cutting that line every time," read one Instagram comment.

"Traffic around the parks has always been insane. I-4 is a nightmare," an X user added. "I'm so glad my kid is past the Disney stage."

"I don’t understand why Disney does not build another park at this point," read another comment.

Over 50 million people visit Walt Disney World Resort in Florida annually, making it the most-visited vacation resort in the world.

With this level of attendance, it's no wonder the lines in and out of nearby AirBnBs are so long. With many discussions occurring online about the dangers of the parks and nearby lodging's overcrowding, there seems to be no solution and no end in sight.

Disney blog InsidetheMagic says, "Crowd surges are happening faster, bottlenecks are forming in unexpected places, and many guests are saying the experience no longer just feels busy—it feels risky."

The Daily Dot has reached out to @HappilyEverAfterPlayhouses via direct message on Instagram. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

