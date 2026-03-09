Kai Cenat's haters are his biggest motivators, and he has an entire wall of receipts to prove it.

Cenat, who is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, is currently in Italy working on his upcoming fashion brand, Vivet. Cenat has been in Italy since earlier this year, when he announced that he was going to take a step back from streaming to pursue his latest passion of being a clothing designer.

Since that January announcement, Kai Cenat has been sharing videos of himself learning how to make clothes online. Though he was met with many supportive comments, Cenat also received some backlash from naysayers, who wished for his downfall.

On March 7, Cenat showed just how much those naysayers have been keeping him motivated. The 24-year-old influencer posted a YouTube video where he showed a "hate wall" that he created at his workstation in Italy. Cenat explained that he's been working out of a "600-year-old villa" in the historic country.

"I want to show you guys the power to embrace hate," he said while walking through the abode. "Embracing hate, you guys can find ways to weaponize it. I used to struggle with caring about what people thought, so I got a hate wall of all the hate that I received to motivate me even more, embrace my flaws, and find ways to make amazing things."

Cenat then showed off the wall that was filled with negative messages from trolls.

Social media users weigh in on Kai's wall

"He's trying too hard," one of the comments said. Another read, "We will look back at Kai Cenat Vivet brand years from now and see it at Target like Fubu."

A third added, "I already know the (expletive) he making I can find on depop for half the price, dawg I hate when content creators hype up their merch as this break from tradition, breaking boundaries of society, and it's the same (expletive) industry standard hoodies and TS with minimal effort designs."

At the end of the video, Cenat turned the camera towards him and said, "They don't believe until you make it cool."

On YouTube, Cenat received mixed comments about his "hate wall."

"This is as performative as it gets," someone wrote, while another added, "Ignore the supporters."

However, in one comments, someone said that they loved how Cenat is taking his clothing brand seriously.

"Nowadays, people do not want to put in the work required to achieve their dreams," they said. "Retired at 50s, earning 31K biweekly.. but honestly, the money isn't even the highlight. I’m 62, retired, good home, bright future and it started with just a step and determination, your video reminded of the feeling I used have when I was in my lonely journey. Keep up the good work!!!!!!"

On his "Kai's Mind" YouTube channel, Cenat has been talking about his struggles with mental health. He's been posting videos of himself reading books in an effort to get better at speaking, and on X, he said he adores watching anime because it helps him with self-doubt and anxiety.

“It has helped me build way more courage than I ever had before,” he said. “Naruto is a prime example of someone who truly believes in chasing your dreams, following your heart, and never giving up.”

