Like the rest of us, it seems that Kai Cenat has a few New Year's resolutions.

While he's known for his high-octane streams with dozens of famous faces, the 24-year-old seems to be hankering for a slightly slower pace of life in 2026.

Kai Cenat inspires others to read more

In a now-viral video, Cenat went into detail about how he's trying to read more. "Honestly... The reason why I started reading was because I didn't like the way I spoke," he revealed.

Kai Cenat shares the reason why he decided to mature & start reading everyday ? pic.twitter.com/RYmDIcNfId — Slatt♱ (@SlatDontMiss) January 13, 2026

He shared, "To be honest, I wanted to articulate myself better, and I noticed when I got into arguments, and I had to get a point across, people were not taking me seriously at all, at serious moments, and I would have anxiety build up, and then I would stutter my words, and I'd not know what happened."

"So hopefully, me reading—and I also have been writing as well—helps improve the way I articulate myself," he added.

Kai Cenat kept having to look up what certain words meant during his reading journey to become a better speaker ? pic.twitter.com/Pqr5im8u36 — yoxic (@yoxics) January 14, 2026

"Also another reason why I want to read more, because I feel like as I am making my venture into clothing, I feel like when people have to ask me questions about the garments that I end up releasing, I should be able to articulate myself perfectly and explain what is going on and my thought process behind each garment and the inspiration. So, yeah, that's really why. I don't know if it's gonna work. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, it doesn't."

Has Kai Cenat quit livestreaming?

Meanwhile, Cenat has been tracking his reading process on a secret YouTube channel called Kai's Mind. He would upload videos with titles like the following: "Reading for 10 mins to help me speak better part 16 *1/7/26*."

Other videos on the account feature him working out and learning to sew.

In a Jan 13 video entitled "I Quit," Cenat revealed the channel and expanded on why he was so keen to change.

“I quit thinking in my head of the goals I want to achieve and not pursuing them because I’m primarily known for one thing," he explained.

“I’ve [come] to realise that I’m a true creator, and I’m very passionate about creating," he said. “I have other goals and things that I just want to achieve, and do more of."