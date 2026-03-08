TikTok user Priscilla Houliston is going viral on the platform for teaching others how to live in a church.

Featured Video

Houliston, who claims to live in a historic church in Pennsylvania, known as "The1870Studio," with her husband, Morton, has been making videos about the property online.

How to live inside a church

Advertisement

"We bought this one for under $40,000," she said in response to a question for more information in a video on TikTok.

In the clip, Houliston showed off the property, which was decorated in a bohemian style. The church was filled with many lush couches, tables, and rugs. There was also a pipe organ inside the building that was decorated with lights, branches, and leaves.

Online, Houliston praised her residence and revealed how others can live in a church as well.

"I'm going to show you so many churches right now, all under $100,000," she said. "You find one, you buy it, and it's easy."

Advertisement

https://www.tiktok.com/@the1870studio/video/7611921000183139615

Houliston then showed pictures of different churches across the U.S. that range in price from $59,000 to $99,000. She then explained how people can find these lovely abodes online.

"Pull open a browser of your choice and just search these words: 'Old church for sale' or 'Church for sale' and then put where you want it to be," she said.

"There are over 6,000 churches for sale in the U.S. alone," Houliston added. "I was just in Scotland for three weeks, and we saw probably at least six churches for sale there... And, P.S., buying the church, that's the cheap part. What you spend on it after that's the expensive part."

Advertisement

Commenters say they'd try it

In the comments, fans said they loved the idea of living in a church.

"I’d have to sage the hell out of it… But the stained glass could be nice," one person said on TikTok.

Another wrote, "My brother bought a Church in the 80’s, renovated and lived there till he passed. It was beautiful.."

Advertisement

A third added, "I am buying one, putting a bid for 2k."

However, some social media users doubted the cost and said they believe that living in a church would be quite expensive.

"The cost to heat those bad boys 100k a year lol," someone said.

Advertisement

In a separate video, Houliston revealed how she heats her property. She explained that she didn't have heat for the first "two years" when she bought the building. It wasn't until she fixed the church's oil furnace that she finally got some heat. But once that was up and running, she realized that the furnace needed "100 gallons of oil a week" to function.

"That's just too expensive," she said.

To cut back on costs, Houliston said she invested in a biomass stove, which works wonders for the property.

Advertisement

Though she seemed to figure out the best life hack for cheaper living in the U.S., some people still said they would never live in a church, no matter what.

"I’m scared of the sins they hold," a TikTok user said.

"I would burst into flames, unfortunately," another joked.

A third added, "I've found that it depends on what area you're in and the real estate laws in the area. It's not always as easy as buying a church and moving in. You keep telling people it's really simple, but in my area, there's a lot involved."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Houliston for comment, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

