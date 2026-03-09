Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

“Everyone loves this silly lil lizard”: The “Hoppers” collab in Fortnite is so popular, players are calling it an “industry plant”

Tom Lizard, you will always be famous.

8:00 AM CDT on March 9, 2026

tom lizard in fortnite
Epic Games/@x103p/X/@lennystaines3/TikTok

Pixar's Hoppers hit theaters this weekend, but thanks to a Fortnite collab, Tom Lizard was already trending online after taking over the gaming community.

Featured Video

Fans first fell in love with Tom Lizard after the end credits of Pixar's Elio last summer. The post-credit moment showed the lizard repeatedly typing the lizard emoji into a phone. A month later, Pixar revealed the character's name was Tom and confirmed he would be in Hoppers.

Rep your favorite reptile, the Tom Lizard Bundle from Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers has dropped in the Shop!
@Fortnite/X

To coincide with the release of the movie on March 6th, a Hoppers cosmetics bundle was released in Fortnite. This included a Tom Lizard player skin, which gamers are already obsessed with it.

Advertisement
Epic Games

Tom Lizard x Fortnite collab

It's safe to say that Tom Lizard is Pixar's newest icon, and Fortnite players are having a blast with him in the game. Even people involved in the movie's production got in on the action.

Advertisement

"Why we made this movie," Hoppers director Daniel Chong joked on Twitter.

Fans flocked to social media sites to share in-game interactions and the whole squad dressed as Tom Lizard.

@codigomonch/TikTok
Advertisement

However, some people found the character's fast rise to fame to be suspicious, considering the Fortnite collab dropped the day before the movie premiered in studios.

"How does everyone already love him if the movie isn’t out yet. Industry plant," @genosdawn tweeted.

How does everyone already love him if the movie isn’t out yet. Industry plant 😭
@genosdawn/X


"Not [an] industry plant if he earned the popularity. Been seeing this everywhere ever since the trailer dropped," @ieatburgur replied.

Advertisement

"Industry plants are characters nobody cares about, framed as something everyone loves... Yet, pretty much everyone loves this silly lil lizard," @PokiBread added.

Many folks are sharing their gameplay on TikTok.

While others have complaints. "I was excited to get the skin, but besides the funny eyes randomly moving, it shows no other emotion when doing other emotes. And for that, I canceled the purchase," @DeathPointZ1 tweeted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some Fortnite fans are comparing Tom Lizard to Lizzik.

u/VincentWeir via Reddit

"I love both. I vote for more doofuses," u/RainyDayBrat commented.

u/Slimreaper91840 via Reddit
Advertisement

"Nah, these are actually hilarious. I'd rock either one just for the meme factor alone. Epic's been going wild with collab skins, but the goofy originals always hit different," u/Starliightdusk added.

@lennystaines3/TikTok

Others are chiming in to share that the Fortnite hype is causing them to consider watching Hoppers, which was the whole point of the collab in the first place.

@x103p/X
Advertisement

Tom Lizard, you will always be famous. 

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

Kai Cenat shares footage of his “hate wall” filled with printed out comments from trolls

"I want to show you guys the power to embrace hate," he said.

March 9, 2026
Entertainment

“Called in all the favors”: Nicole Kidman reveals her iconic AMC spot was filmed for free

Bring back the longer version.

March 9, 2026
Trending

“This is the traffic coming home from Disney”: Video shows miles of gridlock

The real Disney wait might be the drive back to your Airbnb.

March 9, 2026
Viral Politics

“Please god let this happen”: Players celebrate Nintendo suing the U.S. Government over tariffs

March 9, 2026
Trending

“We bought this one for under $40K”: Woman who lives in a church teaches others how they can do the same

"I’d have to sage the hell out of it… But the stained glass could be nice."

March 8, 2026
Viral Politics

No, that video of Kai Trump on a runway isn’t a “war selfie” from the Iran conflict

"It's just a reminder that she's of legal age to sign up and serve her country."

March 8, 2026
Advertisement