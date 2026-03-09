Skip to Content
Memes

What’s going on with Ben Shapiro’s eyebrows?

"Gender affirming eyebrow enlargement."

2:00 PM CDT on March 9, 2026

Left: Low-res screenshot from a video of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, his eyebrows edited to appear twice as thick as normal. Right: Woman with exaggerated eyebrows painted on her face tucking her hair behind her ear, TikTok text overlay reads, "Ben Shapiro's eyebrows tutorial."
@carolinebano/X.com/

Something is happening with Ben Shapiro's eyebrows, and the mystery of their sudden growth has the internet captivated.

People are convinced that the conservative pundit's brows suddenly got a whole lot thicker than they used to be, though some are struggling to figure out if it's another generative AI trick.

AI or not, some of the more egregious eyebrow videos seem to be altered for maximum bushiness.

Make way for Ben Shapiro's eyebrows

Fresh memes drove us to investigate the question of Shapiro's eyebrow growth, and it seems the hype is overblown.

Over the weekend, images started spreading on social media showing the pundit with excessively thick brow hair.

On Friday, popular streamer Sneako brought the issue to a larger audience after featuring one of Shapiro's videos.

"Wait, what the f*ck is on his face?" the streamer asked. "Is this for real?"

Sneako questioned whether the footage was Photoshopped or the result of AI. It's getting tougher and tougher to tell these days, but a glimpse through Shapiro's accounts suggests that his eyebrows are not really as large as some are making them out to be.

One viral X post by popular satire account Parody Jeff shows him with brows twice as beefy as normal.

"As Israel annexes more land in the Middle East, Ben's eyebrows annex more land on his face," the account joked. "What’s going on?"

The real video from Shapiro's TikTok, however, reveals his still hearty but fairly normal brows.

@real.benshapiro

You're being lied to about the government shutdown! Here's the real truth:

♬ original sound - Ben Shapiro - Ben Shapiro

Comedian Jimmy Dore also featured an eyebrow-heavy Shapiro video on his podcast last week. While the angle in the original does make that hair appear a bit darker and more prominent than usual, the clip that Dore examined seems to exaggerate the effect.

Ben Shapiro eyebrow memes take over X

While we can declare this rumor debunked, the idea that Shapiro's eyebrows are growing took off, much like the meme-ificaiton of Charlie Kirk after his death.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Tweet reading "Guys I actually am disturbed by Ben Shapiro’s eyebrows and I need an explanation like right now."
@HannahDCox/X

7.

Tweet reading "Every conservative pundit is gradually turning into a drag queen"
@GianmarcoSoresi/X
8.

Tweet reading "How do we know Ben Shapiro’s eyebrows aren’t DOJ redactions?"
@_rathbone/X

9.

Tweet reading "ben shapiro celebrating international women's day by getting his eyebrows did"
@kenklippenstein/X
10.

Tweet reading "For every 1000 likes I’ll make Ben Shapiro’s eyebrows bigger"
@dogeofficialceo/X

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email.

