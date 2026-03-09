Something is happening with Ben Shapiro's eyebrows, and the mystery of their sudden growth has the internet captivated.

People are convinced that the conservative pundit's brows suddenly got a whole lot thicker than they used to be, though some are struggling to figure out if it's another generative AI trick.

AI or not, some of the more egregious eyebrow videos seem to be altered for maximum bushiness.

Make way for Ben Shapiro's eyebrows

Fresh memes drove us to investigate the question of Shapiro's eyebrow growth, and it seems the hype is overblown.

Over the weekend, images started spreading on social media showing the pundit with excessively thick brow hair.

On Friday, popular streamer Sneako brought the issue to a larger audience after featuring one of Shapiro's videos.

SNEAKO couldn't believe how big Ben Shapiro's eyebrows were ? pic.twitter.com/ItBG8GSZjM — Sneakoedit (@Sneakoedit) March 7, 2026

"Wait, what the f*ck is on his face?" the streamer asked. "Is this for real?"

Sneako questioned whether the footage was Photoshopped or the result of AI. It's getting tougher and tougher to tell these days, but a glimpse through Shapiro's accounts suggests that his eyebrows are not really as large as some are making them out to be.

One viral X post by popular satire account Parody Jeff shows him with brows twice as beefy as normal.

As Israel annexes more land in the Middle East, Ben's eyebrows annex more land on his face.



What’s going on ? pic.twitter.com/NPgT7S0GC5 — Parody Jeff (@BackupJeffx) March 8, 2026

"As Israel annexes more land in the Middle East, Ben's eyebrows annex more land on his face," the account joked. "What’s going on?"

The real video from Shapiro's TikTok, however, reveals his still hearty but fairly normal brows.

Comedian Jimmy Dore also featured an eyebrow-heavy Shapiro video on his podcast last week. While the angle in the original does make that hair appear a bit darker and more prominent than usual, the clip that Dore examined seems to exaggerate the effect.

Ben Shapiro eyebrow memes take over X

While we can declare this rumor debunked, the idea that Shapiro's eyebrows are growing took off, much like the meme-ificaiton of Charlie Kirk after his death.

1.

Ben Shapiro got gender affirming eyebrow enlargement pic.twitter.com/gZWs9MkMiQ — DreamLeaf ?? ? (@DreamLeaf5) March 7, 2026

2.

Ben Shapiro finally hits puberty in his 40s as his eyebrows hits a growth spur. pic.twitter.com/04gm6rpNE1 — Zhao DaShuai 东北进修?? (@zhao_dashuai) March 8, 2026

3.

Make fun of whatever he did to his eyebrows all you want but it's very successful in distracting all of you from whatever he did to his lips https://t.co/SXpWkERInR — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) March 9, 2026

4.

Just found out the guy I donated my eyebrows to was Ben Shapiro pic.twitter.com/FkfcCmEVi2 — Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) March 8, 2026

5.

Ben Shapiro eyebrow tutorial <3 pic.twitter.com/mC3RmHLPVA — caroline baniewicz (@carolinebano) March 9, 2026

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

