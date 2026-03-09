Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Memes

Donna Kelce’s home renovation becomes the meme we needed to face the horrors

"Does anyone have an update on Donna Kelce’s house situation, I’ve been worried about her doors and windows all weekend."

1:00 PM CDT on March 9, 2026

donna kelce home renovation meme
EA/TODAY/YouTube/@corneliastagain/X

News broke that Donna Kelce, mother to Taylor Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, is renovating her home, which seems to have broken everyone online. The juxtaposition between this extremely low-stakes headline popping up on feeds amid Iran War updates and the latest ICE abuses resulted in an overreaction meme on X.

Featured Video

Whatever people need to get a laugh these days.

Breaking: Woman remodels house

TMZ reported on this non-story on Saturday, gaining over 27 million views with its tweeted announcement. The article itself contains six whole sentences on how Donna Kelce hired a company to replace the doors and windows on her average Florida home.

Advertisement

It's like one of those stories from The Onion that's funny because it's about something so mundane—except it's TMZ.

After months of horrifying news about the Epstein files, ICE abductions, and the Trump administration attacking foreign nations when they feel like it, the contrast of the Donna Kelce story struck people as hilarious.

Initial comments portrayed pretend shock at the news, demanding further details like how many shingles would go on her new roof. Soon, the gags would become a much-needed meme among folks who really need something to laugh at right now.

Advertisement

Every meme ever invented to convey extreme interest, obsession, horror, or deadly seriousness came out for this one.

Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights also responded on X, writing, "new news I guess."

"Oh ok cuz we was wondering," replied @venusianhunty to TMZ—to the tune of over 107,000 likes.

Advertisement

"Sir. Donna Kelce is getting her home renovated"

Maybe it's the nostalgia for any time in which something like this might feel newsworthy—whether that ever existed or not—but the meme kept going through the weekend.

A new story can't break anymore without someone asking for an update on the "Donna Kelce situation."

Tweet reading "the donna kelce home renovation is one of the funniest bits on here in a while. laughing at every tweet. keep it up everyone"
@mollyhannahm/X
Advertisement

Sports reporter Molly Morrison is calling it "one of the funniest bits on here in a while," adding, "keep it up, everyone."

1.

2.

Advertisement
Tweet reading "millennials have lived through: - 2 recessions - 9/11 - iraq & afghanistan - a global pandemic - 8 stock market crashes - donna kelce home renovation"
@nick_lindquist/X

3.

4.

Advertisement
Tweet reading "Does anyone have an update on Donna Kelce’s house situation, I’ve been worried about her doors and windows all weekend, we can’t just move on from this"
@cadlymack/X

5.

Tweet reading "okay and? donna kelce is getting her home renovated"
@corneliastagain/X

6.

Advertisement

7.

Tweet reading "seems like oil prices not reacting well to the news of Donna Kelce's renovation"
@apewoodx/X

8.

Advertisement

9.

Tweet reading "how will this impact the donna kelce home renovation"
@enchantedjess13/X

10.

Advertisement

11.

Tweet reading "Bombing Iran to distract from the Donna Kelce home renovation"
@BalloonFlavour/X

12.

Advertisement

13.

Tweet reading "Sorry not sorry, not gonna care about Donna Kelces home renovation. I grew up with an alcoholic psychologically abusive father in a constant state of distress and anxiety & worry about the future. Hearing the key in the door was my own "Donna Kelce's home renovation" for 20 yrs"
@CartoonsHateHer/X

14.

Advertisement

15.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“Your AI slop bores me” is the chaotic new anti-AI game people can’t stop playing

Anything AI can do, humans can do better.

March 9, 2026
Entertainment

“At least he’s consistent?”: Timothée Chalamet has actually dissed the opera before—twice

"I just KNOW a ballerina rejected him in 8th grade."

March 9, 2026
Viral Politics

“War is not a movie”: Ben Stiller and more actors condemn latest pro-war White House video

"So transparently cringe."

March 9, 2026
Memes

What’s going on with Ben Shapiro’s eyebrows?

"Gender affirming eyebrow enlargement."

March 9, 2026
Trending

“Ordering a meat feast pizza is a red flag”: Can a man’s attitude to tofu reveal how he’ll treat a woman? TikTok thinks so

"If you can't reduce your meat intake, then you are selfish."

March 9, 2026
Culture

“Not even close”: New York’s JFK Jr. lookalike contest drew crowds—and some brutal commentary

"This just looks like every finance bro in Manhattan."

March 9, 2026
Advertisement