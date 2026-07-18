‘Call Your CC and Charge It Back’: A Woman Claims a Parking Garage Billed Her Automatically Using Old Account Data — X Is Divided Over Who’s at Fault

A Detroit woman's video describing an unexpected parking charge sparked debate about license plate recognition technology after being shared on X. She questioned whether automated parking systems had overstepped in accessing and charging her payment information.

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The video was shared on X by @WallStreetApes. The woman claimed she was billed by a parking garage even though she wasn’t driving the car and didn’t authorize the payment.

As of publication, the post had gained 146,000 views and 1,400 likes on X.

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“My jaw fall to the ground… and not many things make my jaw fall to the ground quite like this. I live in Channelside. I live in Tampa. I… pic.twitter.com/aaIog8Xspp — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 18, 2026

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In the video, the woman said she rode with a friend to a Detroit parking garage. When they left, she claims her friend decided not to pay before exiting. Days later, she says her own card was charged instead.

According to the woman, the garage had previously linked her phone number, payment information, and license plate during an earlier visit she had made. Because her friend’s car had been associated with her account during a past trip, she claims the system automatically billed her after the unpaid visit.

The video also shows a document explaining how some automated parking systems use license plate recognition cameras and previously stored customer information to process payments.

The clip quickly spread across X, where commenters split into two camps. Many were disturbed by the idea that a parking garage could automatically identify and charge someone based on previous visits.

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“I haven’t been on fb in 8 years,” one person wrote. “I had been in a minor fender bender one day and that evening the girl who I bumped cars with came up as ‘someone you may know’. That was enough for me.”

Another user called the situation “CREDIT CARD FRAUD & CRIMINAL EMBEZZLEMENT,” while someone else wrote, “Call your CC and charge it back.”

Others argued the technology wasn’t the problem. “I don’t like it,” one X user wrote. “However, the fact that she has already used the garage in the past and had created a customer account/payment profile kinda changes the situation a lot.”

Another commenter argued that automated parking systems serve a useful purpose, writing, “There are just as many examples where it's extremely helpful.”

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“Personally, as someone who travels frequently, I love automated systems where I can just pull into a garage, my plate is scanned, no ticket to grab, no paying at the kiosk before I leave.”

Several users also argued the responsibility ultimately fell on the friend who chose not to pay.“Sounds like her deadbeat friend owes her for parking,” one commenter wrote, placing blame on the friend rather than the parking system.

Others were less sympathetic. “They should pay for parking like a responsible adult,” another user commented.

License plate recognition technology has drawn ongoing scrutiny over privacy and surveillance concerns. The systems are commonly used by parking operators to automate entry, exit, and payment, while similar camera networks are also deployed by law enforcement agencies across the U.S. Privacy advocates have questioned how long vehicle data is stored and who can access it, while supporters argue the technology improves convenience and helps investigate crimes.

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The Daily Dot could not independently verify the woman's claims, the identity of the parking garage involved, or whether the charge resulted from a system error, the garage's payment policy, or a prior account linkage.