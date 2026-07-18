A man took to Reddit's r/BoyDinnerDiaries to share how he says his girlfriend of 10 years had an affair with his sister's husband. The post has since drawn widespread attention, with readers reacting to the details of the alleged relationship and its aftermath.

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“Well fellas, I have been cooked for a while now as this was a few years ago but I still suffer the effects every single day. Back in 2023 my girlfriend had a six-month affair with my older sister's husband. We were all best friends, lived in the same neighbourhood, huge amazing family dynamic and mutual friends,” he wrote. “We were together since high school, built a house and have 2 gorgeous girls together who have been my only saving grace throughout this ordeal.”

He continued to explain how his partner was acting suspiciously. She was hiding her phone and overall sneaking around more than usual. He finally confronted her, and the painful truth came out. She was cheating on him with sister's husband, who was also his brother-in-law.

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Promptly after she admitted the truth, he kicked her out of the house. “I kicked my ex out and she went to stay with a friend. She wasn’t really fazed about this until we all met up and BIL said it hadn’t meant anything to him and he was not in fact going to run away with her. I ended up taking her back in a few weeks later and attempted to reconcile for almost 2 years before going bananas and breaking it off last October. The only reason I lasted so long was because I was abusing medical THC and CBD as well as taking antidepressants, sleeping pills and benzos,” he continued.

He Says the Experience Affected His Mental Health

According to his post, he struggled with his mental health after learning about the affair. Eventually, he quit the substances he was abusing and made a better life for him and his daughters by moving in with his mother. Now, he hopes to rebuild his life after the breakup.

Commenters were kind about his experience, providing support where they could. “What a really evil person to do this to family?” Asked one commenter. “Stay positive and don't lose hope.” Someone responded to them, writing, “Right? Like damn do they even consider the potential fallout or consequences before making that kind of selfish and shortsighted shit? Talk about torching bridges, that family is going to be dealing with the fallout for years.”

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One commenter couldn’t imagine moving forward in their love life with a history like that. “I’m amazed you’d even want to try and date again after experiencing what you have,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries.