Woman Confronts Driver After Hull Traffic Light Crash

A video shared on X appears to show the aftermath of a crash involving a driver whom bystanders accuse of drinking before getting behind the wheel. In Kingston upon Hull, or simply shortened as Hull, a video emerged of a furious woman outside of a car that had crashed into a lamppost, with the driver, a man, still seated in the car.

Featured Video

The vehicle appears to have damage to its front corner, while the rest of the exterior appears largely intact. There are also two girls in the video standing on the sidewalk, visibly upset, with a woman between them holding them close.

A man is standing with them, comforting the woman and the girls. He stands with them while speaking to the woman. As the woman frantically looks through her phone, the other woman appears and gently tells her to calm down so that she can properly look for what she needs to.

This drunk driver in Hull not only faces the consequences of the law but also the wrath of his wife after crashing into this traffic light, I believe, earlier today.



She appears to say she knows he’s had a drink so it’s a little late to be mad at him.



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/3n3Ub4uSDb — Kiera Diss (@KieraDiss) July 12, 2026

Advertisement

The camera person moves to the car, and they can be heard asking, "Is that your wife?" to the man still inside, who confirms that it is. "She's angry with you," the camera person continues.

"She's angry," the man agrees. He acknowledges her reaction but offers no further explanation.

The wife, after hearing it, furiously walks over to the car window and begins yelling at her husband, alleging that he had been drinking while driving with his family in the vehicle.

"Look what you've done to your family," says the man behind the camera again.

Advertisement

The compassion of bystanders did not go unacknowledged

"Kudos to the British people for being so compassionate to these women," said one user in the comments, referring to the man and woman who were helping this family out.

The account who posted the video posted a follow-up on the series of events with a longer video. According to the OP (original poster), a woman with a pushchair was passing when he crashed into the traffic light," the person said. "This could have ended in tragedy but the video ends with the driver poking his tongue out in defiance."

I was going to cut this video down but the entire interaction must be seen and I hope the couple who took it has supplied it to police also.



This man was loose on the roads of Hull, clearly inebriated and in no fit state to drive, with his wife and daughters in the car.… https://t.co/fGBUXSEBNu pic.twitter.com/0iafYXWuhx — Kiera Diss (@KieraDiss) July 12, 2026

Advertisement

It is unclear what the outcome of this accident was, or what happened with the driver and his family. Drinking and driving is never worth it, and especially when you have others in the car.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post or the circumstances surrounding the crash shown in the video.