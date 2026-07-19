South Miami Dog-Walking Dispute Turns Physical in Viral Video

A video shared on X has sparked discussion online after it captured a confrontation between two women during a dog walk in South Miami. According to the video, the dispute began after one woman questioned whether the other was on her property.

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The clip begins with the camera focused on a middle-aged woman, who tells the woman filming that she is "part of South Miami." The woman behind the camera responds that she doesn't know what that means.

The woman filming then asks whether the other woman is on her property. When the woman replies that it is not her property, the person behind the camera appears frustrated, saying, "Okay, so what are you out here saying, then? What are you out here bothering me for?"

A black woman was walking her dog when an aggressive white woman confronted her saying she had to leave because she was part of South Miami. The black woman asked if it was her property she was walking on & she said no & then tried to grab her camera & got knocked out & arrested. pic.twitter.com/BBXf9y5hKI — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 13, 2026

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The middle-aged woman responds: "I am gonna report you. Whoever you are, I am gonna report you." She does not clarify to whom, and the camerawoman isn't having it, either.

"Go ahead. What are you gonna report, that someone asked you nicely if they should leave your property?" the woman says.

The video escalates quickly into a physical altercation

As the camerawoman continues to film, the other woman can be seen attempting to reach out and grab at her. In defense, the camerawoman apparently strikes the other woman, who can then be heard yelling, "Oh my God!"

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The camerawoman says that it's on camera, while the middle-aged woman looks incredulous as she says, "You hit me!"

Many are calling it instant karma for the middle-aged woman, with some commenters referring to her as a "Karen."

The camerawoman, on the other hand, is being praised for how she handled the situation, especially how she made sure to get the harassment on camera as video evidence.

"Kudos to the lady that video taped how she was being harassed and better that she called the cops!" said one user in the comments.

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The video does not show what happened before the confrontation, making it unclear what led to the physical altercation. Some commenters speculated about the motivations behind the confrontation, though the video provides no evidence explaining why the interaction began.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video or the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. The article is based on footage shared on X and the public reaction it generated online.