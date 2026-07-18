‘A Shop Like That Wouldn’t Last a Week in the US’: South Korea’s Unmanned Ramen Shop Video Has Reddit Rethinking Everything

A viral video of a 24-hour unmanned ramen shop in South Korea climbed to the front page of Reddit after viewers watched a customer select and cook their own bowl without a single employee in sight. Instead of a cashier, chef, or server, the shop relied on self-service stations automated by cooking machines.

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The post was shared on r/interestingasfuck and has amassed more than 36,000 upvotes and over 2,100 comments as of publication, where users debated whether a business like this could survive outside South Korea.

How does the ramen shop work?

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The video showed the customer moving through each step of the process. In the clip, the customer first chose a packet of instant ramen. They headed to a toppings bar stocked with bean sprouts, spring onions, fish cakes, sliced meat, garlic, sauces, and eggs.

Then the person placed everything into a metal pot and slid it into an automated cooking station that dispensed water and cooked the noodles for several minutes. Kimchi and pickled radish were served on the side before diners carried their finished meal to a nearby table.

Perhaps the most surprising part was the absence of staff. Commenters described the shops as operating on a self-service model, though the Daily Dot could not independently verify the business practices described.

Buyers pay through kiosks, while CCTV cameras help discourage theft. Many said the lower labor costs make occasional losses worthwhile.

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Reddit Debates the Trust Factor Behind South Korea's Unmanned Shops

For many Redditors, the biggest surprise was the trust required to keep the business running. One commenter wrote, “Signs of a high-trust society. A shop like that wouldn’t last a week in the US.” Another added, “It seems like it would be so cozy. To leave in the middle of the night, walk down the street, and use one of these stores almost like you’re in a second kitchen shared with your locals.”

Others who had lived in South Korea said the concept wasn’t unusual. “I lived in SK for a few months,” one Redditor recalled. “Not once did travelling around the streets at night feel dangerous, and the place was so clean and relaxed.”

Several users also explained that unmanned shops are popular with students and office workers looking for a quick meal without waiting for staff. One commenter who had visited the same chain said customers order through a kiosk before adding as many free toppings as they want, with eggs and cheese costing extra.

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Not everyone was sold

While the concept of self-service impressed thousands, others focused on food hygiene. Some viewers questioned why the person in the video continued wearing the same gloves after touching different surfaces.

One Redditor joked, “Loved the part where the gloved hand goes into the trash can before touching everything afterwards.” Another wrote, “My experience with food safety auditing is that a great many people have absolutely no idea what gloves are actually for.”

Others pointed out that gloves are only effective if they’re changed regularly and argued that repeatedly touching trash cans and utensils with the same pair defeats the purpose.

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Despite the hygiene debate, the overwhelming response remained positive. Many critics admitted the finished bowl looked tempting. “But holy smokes,” a commenter conceded. “It looks good still.”

This article is based on a video shared on Reddit by u/cheongwun and public comments from Reddit users. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the location of the shop, the business practices described by commenters, or the identity of the customer shown in the video.