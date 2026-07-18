‘No Pay, No Time Off, No Clocking Out’: Stay-at-Home Mothers Responded to a Woman Who Said She Wanted to Marry Rich and Never Work Again

A Reddit post from r/GirlDinnerDiaries has sparked debate after a 20-year-old woman admitted she no longer wanted to pursue her career. Instead, she wanted to marry a wealthy man, become a stay-at-home mother, and do as she pleased “without working a day " in her life again.

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The post was shared by Reddit user u/tawanzadin and drew more than 3,000 upvotes and nearly 900 comments as commenters debated whether marrying wealthy was as straightforward as the poster suggested.

In the post, the woman explained that she is studying to become a dentist but her outlook changed dramatically over the last two years. She wrote that she once wanted to build a successful career and be financially independent. But over time, she began feeling it was impossible to achieve everything in a single lifetime.

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“My time here is limited, i can’t build a career, buy a house, afford necessities and also travel the world, buy designer and do as I please while also being under 30. Those things take a lifetime. Instead, I now wanna marry rich, have kids and do as I please without working again a day in my life (sic),” she wrote.

After her post gained traction, she edited it to clarify that she was not suggesting that raising children was easy. “I never said being a mother or raising kids is an easy way out,” she wrote. “What I meant… was I would like to ONLY marry and raise children and be a SAHM rather than doing so while working a full-time job.”

Reddit says marriage isn’t an easy escape from work

Many commenters argued that the original poster had an unrealistic picture of life as the spouse of a wealthy man. One of the top replies came from a stay-at-home mother, who wrote, “I’m a SAHM and it’s 100x harder than any job I’ve ever worked. No pay, no time off, no being able to clock out.” Another commenter added, “If you think having children and marrying for money means never having to do anything resembling work for the rest of your life, you’re sadly misinformed.”

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Others warned that financial dependence on a spouse carried its own risks. “So if she doesn’t lift a finger… what does her rich husband need her for?” one Redditor asked. “He can replace her with a younger model when he’s bored.”

Another urged her not to sacrifice financial independence, writing, “Do not sacrifice your education for riches… it is absolutely not worth it.” Several commenters repeated a common saying: “If you marry for money, you'll earn every penny.”

Commenters Push Back on the Pressure She Felt Around Turning 30

While much of the discussion focused on marriage and money, many Redditors fixated on the pressure the woman felt to accomplish everything before turning 30. One commenter replied, “Life doesn't end at 30. Start building your foundation now, and life will become enriched with age. Never give up your agency.”

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Another wrote, “This is easily one of the most toxic mindsets you can have for yourself. It’s a one-way ticket to depression and regret for the rest of your life. Nothing is more dangerous than wanting everything without having to put in any effort.”

Others suggested that social media has set unrealistic standards and expectations around wealth and success among young people. Many feel as though life slows down after 30 when, in reality, many said they felt happier and more financially secure in their thirties than they ever did in their twenties.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the Reddit user. The article is based on the viral Reddit post shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries and the public’s reactions that followed.