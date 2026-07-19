A Sign Saying ‘ENGLISH Only!’ Appeared Inside What Looks Like a McDonald’s — X Is Divided Over Whether Businesses Can Do That

A sign reading "ENGLISH only! Please Thank you!" posted inside what appeared to be a McDonald's location sparked debate after being shared on X by @WallStreetApes.

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The video was shared by X user @WallStreetApes, who wrote, “McDonald’s in a small town puts up a sign that says ‘ENGLISH only! Please Thank You!’ We need more of this.” @WallStreetApes also argued in the caption that businesses in English-speaking countries should operate in their native language.

McDonald’s in a small town puts up a sign that says “ENGLISH only! Please Thank You!”



We need more of this ?



This should be the standard at every business in America, Canada and every other western nation that has English as their official language



If you are in any country,… pic.twitter.com/vHkEAvgCAf — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 18, 2026

As of publication, the post had generated over 76,000 views and 9,600 likes.

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X users praise the sign

Many commenters applauded the restaurant for posting the notice, arguing that businesses in English-speaking countries should prioritize English. “We need more of this,” one user wrote. Another added, “Love that.” Others argued that immigrants should learn English if they plan to live in the United States.

“Go to South Florida, everything is Spanish. Keep and love your heritage but learn the language of the country you want to call home,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “If you can’t communicate with me in my country, you need to learn.”

Some users also shared personal experiences they said reflected communication barriers. “I worked in Los Angeles for years. I was asked daily, ‘Do you speak Spanish?’ I replied no,” one person wrote.

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Another commenter claimed they had difficulty ordering food at a fast-food restaurant because employees did not speak English. Others say businesses can choose how they serve customers

Not everyone agreed with the sentiment behind the viral post. Some users argued that private businesses have broad latitude in how they serve customers, though legal experts note that anti-discrimination laws may place limits on such policies.

“I mean private entities can expand their services to different languages if they think that’ll give them an edge over their competitors,” one user wrote.

Another questioned why the sign had become controversial in the first place, writing, “You don’t like a business owner giving his clients the liberty to speak another language?”

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Others argued that multilingual service is common around the world and helps businesses serve diverse communities.

“So, Americans should never go on vacation unless they speak the country’s language? That’s just stupid,” one commenter wrote.

Another user added that American tourists often expect people abroad to speak English while objecting to hearing other languages at home.

The discussion also touched on Canada, with some commenters noting that the country recognizes both English and French as official languages. The video itself briefly shows web pages discussing the official languages of Canada and the United Kingdom before returning to the sign.

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The Daily Dot could not independently verify whether the location shown is a corporate McDonald's or a franchise, or where or when the video was recorded. McDonald's had not publicly commented on the post as of publication.