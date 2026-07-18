From ‘Low Maintenance’ to ‘People Pleaser’: Reddit Users Are Calling Out the Green Flags That Weren’t Actually Green

An AskReddit thread asking users to identify 'green flags' that turned into relationship red flags has drawn more than 4,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments.

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The discussion began after an r/AskReddit user asked, “What’s a ‘green flag’ in a person that is actually a hidden red flag once you get to know them?”

The top response challenged one of the most commonly praised qualities in dating: “Extreme confidence. Sometimes it's just arrogance in disguise.”

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Many users responded with similar experiences. One Redditor recalled meeting an ex’s brother who seemed confident and charismatic whenever he entered a room. Over time, however, they realized he interrupted conversations, argued for the sake of arguing, and always needed to be the smartest person in the room.

Another commenter, who said they served in the Marines, replied that they had met 'a few of those' personalities, adding that many appeared confident but rarely backed it up with actions.

Another answer that resonated with readers focused on people pleasers. One Redditor argued that constantly putting everyone else first can seem thoughtful in the beginning but often comes from anxiety rather than generosity.

“They seem so generous and considerate,” the commenter wrote. “But once you get to know them, you realize it can come from a place of anxiety.”

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The reply sparked its own discussion. Several users admitted they recognized themselves in the description. One person said years of childhood trauma had turned them into a chronic people pleaser and that therapy helped them understand why they struggled to express their own needs.

Others said the habit can unintentionally create resentment when people expect others to anticipate feelings they’ve never communicated. A separate response focused on another commonly praised trait: being 'low maintenance.'

One commenter argued that partners who always say they’re happy to “go with the flow” can end up placing the burden of every decision on someone else.

Another Redditor admitted they didn’t realize they had been doing exactly that in their marriage. “I always thought I was making things easier,” they wrote, before realizing their spouse had quietly become responsible for planning almost everything.

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The thread also targeted people who constantly describe themselves as 'nice,' with commenters suggesting the label can mask passive-aggressive behavior. Separately, several users flagged extremely close parental relationships as a potential concern, saying they can leave little room for healthy boundaries in romantic partnerships.

While the replies covered dozens of different personality traits, many Redditors landed on the same conclusion: most so-called green flags aren’t actually red flags on their own. Instead, commenters argued that the problem starts when otherwise positive qualities are taken to an unhealthy extreme.

Many replies shifted toward personal admissions, with users acknowledging they had exhibited some of the traits discussed. Others said the thread was a reminder that healthy relationships usually come down to balance rather than checking boxes on a list of green or red flags.