A video showing a group of coffee shop customers confronting two men believed to be ICE agents has sparked debate online. In the clip, the group follows the men through the shop while chanting slogans and accusing them of separating families, prompting divided reactions from X users.

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Two ICE agents walk into a Starbucks.



The second they approach the counter, a group of leftist Karens start recording and screaming at them to be ashamed of themselves.



They follow the agents all the way out to their car, yelling that they “aren’t normal people” and calling… pic.twitter.com/gB44fSGKka — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 17, 2026

The video starts by showing two men standing at the counter to order drinks. Immediately, you can hear a woman say, “No ICE,” and “You should be ashamed of yourselves.” The men seem clearly annoyed by the display of free speech, quickly exiting the coffee shop after the confrontation. The group inside the Starbucks follows the alleged ICE agents outside, continuing to say things like, “Shame” and “How dare you.”

They continue to chant “Abolish ICE” as the men navigate the parking lot. They enter an unmarked car, and the group says things like, “People have families just like you. What makes you think it’s okay that you go to your family but separate everyone else. What is wrong with you?”

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The car drives away as the protestors finish their chants. However, not everyone on X was convinced this video was genuine. The men were in plain clothes, and the vehicle they entered was unmarked. Some believed this was a set up video simply to put on social media.

“Ok … how exactly did these fools know these were ICE agents? … they weren’t in uniform, their car had no emblem, and they didn’t identify themselves as such …This whole thing looks set up,” the commenter added, “Even with that, this is another example of a non peaceful protest.”

Another person wrote, “HOW DO THEY KNOW THEY ARE ICE AGENTS??: I DON'T BELIEVE THIS... DEMS ARE PROFESSIONAL LIARS. IF THEY CAN FAKE A STEELE DOSSIER THEY CAN FAKE SOME ANTI ICE VIDEOS.”

Other people in the comments were accusing the people in the Starbucks of being ‘leftists’ and ‘liberals,’ using cruel language that wouldn’t be appropriate to say to anyone’s face. It was clear they felt angry after watching this video. It is their right to, but the language was difficult to read for the average person.

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Some people were on the side of the protestors, “ guess Im Karen then, good for them at Starbucks fuck those monsters. I didn't vote for them shooting people down on the street for being brown. Fuck them and fuck you,” while others wrote things like, “Wow. I wish we had those leftists’ faces. They deserve to be named & shamed & their financial backers exposed.”

Commenters remained divided over both the confrontation and the identities of the men in the video.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the men shown in the video were ICE agents. The claims made in the post are based solely on the account shared on X.