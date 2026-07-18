‘Working With Him Was Like Working Alone, but Harder’: Reddit’s Most Devastating One-Liners Have 3,700 People Sharing Their Best

After someone asked, "What's the most brutally savage one-or two-line roast you've ever heard that made someone go completely silent?" thousands of people responded to a r/AskReddit thread thread created by u/kamal_dot_one_ai.

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The post has drawn more than 3,700 upvotes and hundreds of comments, sharing stories of cutting comebacks across workplaces, family gatherings, classrooms and bars.

The most memorable roasts were gentle, with little opportunity for a reaction, despite being shared for fun.

Here are 10 of the best replies from the thread:

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1. "Working with him was like working alone, but harder."

This was how a senior resident described a junior resident, according to a surgery nurse. Over 10,000 people have upvoted this comment.

2. "Oh, you really are like what people say about you."

One Redditor shared this deceptively simple remark. But the line lands because it implies there's already a bad reputation without ever specifying what it is. And that is bound to sting!

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3. "That door doesn't just close automatically every time [you come] through"

A user recalled that their brother, who used to leave a sliding door open, was told this by their father. The family then laughed uncontrollably.

4. "I'm not insulting you, I'm describing you."

This was another frequently quoted favorite. Many Redditors described it as the "ultimate conversation stopper."

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5. "Maybe not the 'tator' part."

This workplace exchange also resonated with readers because when a supervisor said, "I'm not trying to be a dictator," an employee responded, "Maybe not the 'tator' part." Caught the wordplay?

6. "Because I don't want you to be my mother-in-law."

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One Redditor repeatedly declined a coworker's attempts to set them up with her daughter. When she finally demanded to know why, they answered: "Because I don't want you to be my mother-in-law." According to them, the room went silent before coworkers laughed.

7. "It's not enough to find women attractive. You have to like them too."

One person remembered saying this to a man who complained about never having a girlfriend. Many users praised the line for calling out his underlying attitudes rather than just appearances.

8. "I bet when people ask your parents about you..."

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Another user shared a particularly harsh insult: "I bet when people ask your parents about you, they change the subject." Commenters joked that recovering from that one would take years!

9. "You bring joy to every room you leave."

Short and devastating. This backhanded compliment remains one of the funniest put-downs many Reddit users say they've heard.

10. "Working on your integrity"

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One of the thread's more serious stories involved a furniture sale that fell through after a seller backed out despite a written agreement and handshake. As the buyer left, they said loudly: "Now you know that your handshake is worth less than $800. It's important for a man to know what his integrity is worth." But after the room was silent, another relative handed them money to help cover the cost of the rented truck.

The discussion continues with new comments from Reddit users who add more examples of unforgettable verbal takedowns.