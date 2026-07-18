A video showing a man giving roses and handwritten notes to two military police officers has sparked discussion online, with viewers divided over the gesture. Since it was re-shared by @dom_lucre yesterday, it has amassed over 600,000 views.

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In the video, the young man gifts each military officer a rose along with a short but handwritten note. People in the comments agree that it's videos such as this one that restores their hope in humanity, although some questioned whether the video was staged.

??LATEST: This military policeman has started a discussion about men’s mental health after he broke down in tears after being gifted a rose by a random man. pic.twitter.com/CxjWDQD69F — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 12, 2026

At the start of a video, a young man who introduced himself as Rashan can be seen approaching two military policemen leaning on a military vehicle near a sidewalk. Rashan is dressed sharply in a white suit, and is holding two red roses in his hand. He hands each of them a rose before asking them their names and then introducing himself.

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The men appeared surprised by the gesture, but accept it and shake his hand. One commenter wrote, "Why would a man gift another man a rose? It would have been soo beautiful if a woman did it." Others argued the flowers represented gratitude rather than romance.

According to an explanation from FlowerShop.ae, roses have different meanings depending on their color. For example, yellow roses express joy, friendship, or the celebration of success. White roses signify innocence, purity, and freshness. And red roses, like the ones used in the video, can convey admiration and respect, and are suitable for honoring someone respected.

And being that military policemen, army soldiers, and other branches of the Armed Forces can experience mental health challenges, the red roses stand as an unspoken gesture of appreciation and respect for their service.

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One commenter said, "I love it! Most men receive their first flower while in a casket!" For many service members who lose their lives while serving, a funeral is the first time they receive flowers.

But the rose wasn't all he gave the military officers. He followed it up with a note which read, "I hope you heal from all the things you don't talk about." The first soldier who read it seemed to be emotionally affected by the message, but those words may have been exactly what they needed to get through another day.

The interaction led some commenters to discuss mental health among service members. According to a report from Health.mil, between 2020-2024, a total of 560,035 active component U.S. service members were diagnosed with at least one mental disorder.

The video continued to generate discussion, with many commenters focusing on mental health and appreciation for military service.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video beyond what appears in the footage shared on X.