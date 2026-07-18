A healthcare worker has sparked discussion online after urging parents not to buy e-bikes for their children, warning that crashes can have "life-changing and deadly" consequences. In a video reshared by X user @WallStreetApes, the woman, who appears to be wearing medical scrubs, encouraged parents to reconsider letting young children ride the increasingly popular electric bicycles.

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In the clip, a woman in scrubs who appears to be in a medical setting sets her camera down so she can give viewers a warning about these modes of transportation, which typically come equipped with a small electric motor and rechargeable battery.

American healthcare worker has a very serious warning for parents



“Don't buy your kid an e-bike. If I could give parents any piece of advice right now, it would be don't get an e-bike for your child. The consequences to e-bike accidents are life-changing and deadly, and… pic.twitter.com/kCA76DWvlU — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 16, 2026

Healthcare Worker Warns Parents Not to Buy E-Bikes for Their Kids

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The healthcare worker's warning was short but to the point: don't buy your child an e-bike. "If I could give parents any piece of advice right now, it would be don't get an e-bike for your child," the healthcare worker warns.

She continues, "The consequences to e-bike accidents are life-changing and deadly, and honestly, kids should not be riding them, or at the very minimum, they should be wearing a helmet. So please just don't buy them, thank you."

Her warning may stem from the fact that e-bikes can reach speeds of around 20 to 28 mph, according to retailer REI. Younger kids may not be able to move around safely when traveling at those speeds, and if they're not wearing the proper safety gear, they could be putting themselves at risk of serious injury if they're involved in an accident while riding.

While the healthcare worker, who did not elaborate on her experience, suggests children should not be riding these types of bikes, commenters didn't seem to think the kids were the problem. "It's not the e-bike, it's the education that the parents are not providing. Also, most of these people don't even buy them helmets," one person wrote.

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Oh shut the hell up our kids drive dirt bikes, side by sides, tractors and pick ups. They have to learn! They need responsibility! Doing dangerous things safely is part of growing up ! Stop making our children helpless! This is how adults grow up being afraid and helpless.… — Shelly Woods (@ShellyWood20771) July 16, 2026

Others suggested kids today aren't the same as they were years ago. "Back in the day I could hit 40 mph on a 10-speed without a helmet," one person wrote, while another added, "I had a Go-Ped growing up. Got that thing to do 50 mph. Kids have no idea nowadays."

Another commenter bluntly pushed back on the healthcare worker's warning, writing, "Oh shut the hell up our kids drive dirt bikes, side by sides, tractors and pick ups. They have to learn! They need responsibility! Doing dangerous things safely is part of growing up! Stop making our children helpless! This is how adults grow up being afraid and helpless."

Some commenters felt that with the right education and training, kids could safely ride e-bikes, while others believed the level of risk is simply part of growing up.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or the healthcare worker's professional background. The clip reflects her personal opinion, which prompted a wide range of reactions online.