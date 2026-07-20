Doorbell camera footage shared by Instagram user @sandhyatheoryy, originally posted by the dog's own account, @milliethesaintbernard, shows an Amazon delivery driver arriving with a package as a St. Bernard slowly approaches him and begins sniffing at his legs.

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The dog shows no signs of aggression in the clip, appearing instead to be greeting the driver as he steps toward the door.

Crouching down to pet the dog, the driver reached out to pet the dog. "Oh it's a baby! It's a big baby!" he said, before adding, "you f***ing huge homie! Look at your paws!"

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The comment section loved the delivery man's response and largely focused on the driver's warmth toward the dog. One user wrote, "Amazon needs to give him a raise for kindness."

Drawing on personal experience, a retired mail carrier wrote in the comments, "the big ones are big babies. And they have to lick you with a big slobbery kiss. With extra slobber."

Saint Bernards are recognized by the American Kennel Club as a giant working breed, with males typically weighing between 140 and 180 pounds and standing up to 30 inches at the shoulder, according to Dogtime. The breed was originally developed by monks in the Swiss Alps for search and rescue work in mountain passes, and despite their size, the dogs are widely described as gentle, watchful, and especially patient with children.

Tracing their fondness for the breed back decades, another commenter wrote, "I've been in love with St. Bernards since Cujo. Super smart and family friendly." They added that the drooling "NEVER STOPS."

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One commenter said that the driver's reaction was the only reasonable response to encountering a dog that size, writing, "This is the only appropriate response to meeting such a big, beautiful baby."

Another commenter, however, picked up on the driver's initial caution before he warmed up to the dog, writing that he "gave a wide berth" at first, joking that the dog heard "baby" and responded, "yeah, I'm baby, give baby scritches."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the exact date or location of the video. The details above reflect the footage and captions as shared by @milliethesaintbernard and reshared by @sandhyatheoryy on Instagram. The identity of the delivery driver has not been confirmed.