Alleged EBT Line With ‘Able-Bodied’ People Goes Viral

A video shared on X has sparked debate after it appeared to show a long line of people waiting inside a public building in Chicago. The user who posted the clip claimed those in line were waiting for EBT services, though the video itself does not confirm that claim.

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So when a video began making the rounds online showing what looked like a long line of people waiting in Chicago, Illinois, the question quickly became, what were they actually waiting for?

According to X user @WallStreetApes, the people featured in the video, which garnered over 240,000 views in under 24 hours after being reposted, were allegedly waiting for EBT services. The X user wrote, "Chicago resident reporting this is the line for EBT services in Chicago, Illinois," adding that the person who allegedly recorded the clip said, "The line was out the door and they just opened."

Chicago resident reporting this is the line for EBT services in Chicago, Illinois



“The line was out the door and they just opened”



This is unacceptable. All these people look extremely able bodied. There has been generational abuse of the Food Stamps and benefits programs. This… pic.twitter.com/NJBoerUlg9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 16, 2026

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Some Criticized the People Waiting, Calling Them “Able-Bodied”

In the clip, which includes the caption "no EBT in Chicago," a long line of people can be seen standing inside what appears to be a public building. The video doesn't include any signs or clues that confirm the people were waiting for EBT services. However, one commenter shared, "The average wait time in Memphis was two and a half hours," suggesting long waits do happen.

The X user went on to call the line "unacceptable," claiming the people waiting looked "extremely able-bodied." They also wrote, "There has been generational abuse of the Food Stamps and benefits programs. This is where Democrat voters come from, the welfare state."

While those claims cannot be verified from the video alone, the clip prompted debate over public assistance programs and who qualifies for them. The clip also prompted a debate among viewers, with some supporting the people seeking assistance and others questioned whether recipients should be receiving benefits.

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Some viewers argued that just because people appear "able-bodied" doesn't mean they're choosing not to work. "With the job market the way it is, it's not surprising. People that I know want to work. They have hundreds or thousands of applications in, but they haven't gotten hired," one person wrote, adding, "What is the other option? Not everyone likes to be on welfare, but when you have mouths to feed, it's a last resort."

With the job market the way it is, it’s not surprising, people that I know want to work, they are hundreds or thousands of applications in, but they haven’t gotten hired, what is the other option? Not everyone likes to be on welfare, but when you have mouths to feed, last resort — Odd (@oddsphere) July 16, 2026

A commenter wrote, "You idiots do realize you can STILL get food stamps WHILE WORKING?!?!?"

But others held a different opinion, with one person writing, "In my opinion, one of the BEST things that could ever happen to this country is if the EBT and 'Freebie' programs are 100% eliminated. Cut it all out like the “cancer” it is.” Based on the various comments, it seems people are pretty divided over others receiving EBT benefits.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post or confirm that the people shown in the video were waiting for EBT services.