A TikToker Quit Victoria’s Secret After Two Weeks, Said It Felt Like Three Years, and Walked Straight Back to Her Old Starbucks Job

TikTok creator Jamie Nicole shared why she left her summer job at Victoria's Secret after two weeks, describing the experience as "horrible." She cited poor training and difficult interactions with management as her reasons for leaving.

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The content creator recounted her brief stint working at a combined Victoria's Secret and Pink store in the video that, as of publication, has more than 103,000 likes. "I worked there for two weeks, and it felt like three years because it was horrible," she said.

According to Jamie, she initially viewed the job as an opportunity to transition away from food service after years of working as a barista. She said she was excited to try a different type of retail environment and enjoyed her first few days of training. However, she claimed the experience soon got worse as she began working on the sales floor.

The creator alleged that she received limited hands-on training and was often criticized by a manager without proper instructions. She was confused about store procedures and struggled to find products. One such time, Jamie was trying to help a customer locate a bra in another section of the store, but a manager told her she was not supposed to leave her assigned area without notifying another staff member.

"I had no idea that I wasn't supposed to leave!" she said.

Jamie also said she was never given a break during one shift and only realized how much time had passed when a coworker pointed it out. When she raised the issue with a manager, she said she was told she should have spoken up sooner.

She also said that the store's headsets often did not work properly. During one shift, Jamie left the sales floor briefly due to allergies, but a manager reprimanded her over the headset before she could explain.

The experience left her in tears during a break, she said, and she decided not to return. After her shift, she went to her former Starbucks location and was rehired.

"Guess who's a good worker? Me!" she said.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the video. Victoria's Secret had not issued a public comment as of publication.