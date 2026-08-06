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A New Dentist Told a Man He Had Seven Cavities and His Wife Had Two — a Second Opinion Found He Had None, and Now X Is Sharing Similar Stories

7:49 AM CDT on August 6, 2026

Man accuses dentist of faking cavities.

Man accuses dentist of faking cavities.

|Referenced from Pexels/kaboompics/Andrea Piacquadio

An X user, @LoganARobison, described his experience with a new dentist after moving to town in a post, who he wrote came "highly recommended." At the first appointment, the dentist told him he had seven cavities and told his wife she had two, despite her never having had a cavity before.

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The couple reluctantly had his wife's cavities filled before scheduling his own appointment, he wrote. However, they grew skeptical once they saw the bill for filling seven cavities, prompting him to request a copy of his X-rays.

He sent the images to his uncle, a dentist practicing in another state, who told him the X-rays were of such poor quality that they could not confirm a single cavity, let alone seven. The couple then canceled the appointment and found a new dentist, who found that he had no cavities at all.

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Several replies described similar patterns from their own dental history. One commenter wrote, "Looking back to when I was a kid, I think my family dentist was doing the same thing. I got drilled so many times I lost count. My teeth have been F'd ever since then."

Others pointed to ownership structure as a warning sign. One person wrote, "Same thing happened to me. If the office is PE owned or financed by a Private Capital, I move on. The family owned practice I go to in Cincinnati takes 9 months to get an appointment because they are the only ones left the community trusts."

The X user wrote that the experience left him questioning how widespread undetected billing irregularities might be in dentistry. "I’ve learned that now with a dentist and a general contractor. Need to triangulate now. Online reviews, recommendations, and a 3rd thing… Reddit?", he wrote in the comments.

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Another cautioned against relying on recommendations alone. They wrote, "Unfortunately, most people's recommendation [sic] only means that they subjectively had a pleasant interaction. It doesn't mean the work was of high quality."

Another cited a personal connection working in the field. They wrote, "I have a very close friend that is a dentist plus 30 years, he said more than half of his procedures, while pertinent and billable, are not absolutely necessary. He's a multimillionaire."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post, including the specific diagnosis, X-ray quality, or the dentist's identity. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on X.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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