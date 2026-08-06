A New Dentist Told a Man He Had Seven Cavities and His Wife Had Two — a Second Opinion Found He Had None, and Now X Is Sharing Similar Stories

An X user, @LoganARobison, described his experience with a new dentist after moving to town in a post, who he wrote came "highly recommended." At the first appointment, the dentist told him he had seven cavities and told his wife she had two, despite her never having had a cavity before.

Featured Video

The couple reluctantly had his wife's cavities filled before scheduling his own appointment, he wrote. However, they grew skeptical once they saw the bill for filling seven cavities, prompting him to request a copy of his X-rays.

He sent the images to his uncle, a dentist practicing in another state, who told him the X-rays were of such poor quality that they could not confirm a single cavity, let alone seven. The couple then canceled the appointment and found a new dentist, who found that he had no cavities at all.

My wife and I went to a new dentist when we first moved to town. He came highly recommended so we didn’t think twice.



At the first appointment, he told me I had 7 cavities. He told my wife she had 2.



My wife has never had a cavity in her life. But we reluctantly got them… — Logan Robison ⚡️ (@LoganARobison) August 5, 2026

Advertisement

Several replies described similar patterns from their own dental history. One commenter wrote, "Looking back to when I was a kid, I think my family dentist was doing the same thing. I got drilled so many times I lost count. My teeth have been F'd ever since then."

Others pointed to ownership structure as a warning sign. One person wrote, "Same thing happened to me. If the office is PE owned or financed by a Private Capital, I move on. The family owned practice I go to in Cincinnati takes 9 months to get an appointment because they are the only ones left the community trusts."

The X user wrote that the experience left him questioning how widespread undetected billing irregularities might be in dentistry. "I’ve learned that now with a dentist and a general contractor. Need to triangulate now. Online reviews, recommendations, and a 3rd thing… Reddit?", he wrote in the comments.

This happened to me recently.. Hygienist said "did they talk to you about your 9 cavities".



I said "9 cavities!?" she said yes and showed me xrays where AI had flagged 9 different places.



She said lets compare it to your xrays last year, she pulled those up and those had 2… — J Lapier (@JustinLapier) August 5, 2026

Advertisement

Another cautioned against relying on recommendations alone. They wrote, "Unfortunately, most people's recommendation [sic] only means that they subjectively had a pleasant interaction. It doesn't mean the work was of high quality."

Another cited a personal connection working in the field. They wrote, "I have a very close friend that is a dentist plus 30 years, he said more than half of his procedures, while pertinent and billable, are not absolutely necessary. He's a multimillionaire."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post, including the specific diagnosis, X-ray quality, or the dentist's identity. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on X.