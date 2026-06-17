A police bodycam footage uploaded by @DutyWatch showing an 80-year-old woman being arrested after allegedly kicking a service dog is going viral on YouTube Shorts.

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The woman didn't deny kicking the animal; instead, the officer arrived to find her ready with her own explanation. She told him a service dog had jumped on her, after which she kicked it.

She also said she had questioned the dog's handler about whether the animal was a legitimate service dog and asked to see documentation.

When a woman Kicks Service Dog ? pic.twitter.com/XWlmmb7z6J — Kaithrine miller (@kaithrine7) June 16, 2026

"The law says I don't have to show you," she said, recounting what the handler told her.

Her response, as she described it, was, "Well, we'll go up to the desk." The handler reportedly refused. She then said, "Cuz he's not a service dog." The dog then jumped on her and she kicked it.

The officer was not sympathetic. "Number one, you don't work here," he said. "It's not your right to be asking around." When the woman pushed back, asking whether he was going to issue a ticket, the officer's answer was immediate. "As a matter of fact, you are GOING TO JAIL," he said.

The officer asked her age. When she told him she was 80, he said, "You're 80, acting like a 14-year-old." He asked whether she had any weapons on her. "Yeah, my mouth," she said. "I can see that," the officer replied.

The comment section largely sided with the police officer. "How you treat an animal says a lot about who you are," one commenter wrote.

Some commenters went deeper into the story. "If you watch the full story, she didn't kick the dog," one user wrote. "She kicked the handler. And CCTV footage showed the dog never jumped on her." The comment couldn't be independently verified, as it was not included in the footage.

Comments YouTube/@WatchDuty

A third commenter added their own reasoning. "I was wondering about this," the commenter wrote. "A service dog wouldn't jump on her unless she's assaulting their human. Story wasn't adding up."

As of publication, no official follow-up from the relevant law enforcement agency had been confirmed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shown in the police bodycam footage as shared on YouTube Shorts. The identities of the woman, the officer, the service dog handler, and the location of the incident have not been confirmed.