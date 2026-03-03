A brief encounter between a child and a working service dog at Disneyland has exploded into a full-blown TikTok feud about parenting and the ethics of filming strangers in public.
After a service dog handler shared Meta glasses footage of herself shooing away a little girl who approached her dog to "educate" viewers about service animal etiquette, the girl's mother pushed back after reading hundreds of judgmental comments.
She accused the creator of exposing her family to online harassment and refusing to take the video down.
Now, both sides say they’re being targeted as the internet picks apart who was really at fault.
The Disney service dog war begins
On Feb. 11, 2026, TikTok creator @pluto_theservicedog posted the footage of the incident to her account.
She explained how important it is not to disturb service dogs, and seemed to take issue with the nearby family at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge not intervening when the kid spotted Pluto.
This TikTok account is dedicated to educating people about service animals. Pluto helps his owner navigate the world through hearing and psychiatric issues, but a lack of public knowledge about service dogs can cause problems, especially when children are involved.
In the initial video, a little girl approaches her table outside the attraction and tries to pet Pluto. The TikToker says "no thank you" and sends her away. The girl hovers around the table for a while near where her family is sitting before leaving.
The dog owner was fine with most of what happened, but took issue with the family failing to intervene when the kid lingered.
This drew a wave of comments criticizing the family—and the mom in particular. Moms know well how eager many are to come at them for any perceived parenting failure, and soon a beef was brewing.
@ali.fragster published a video responding to the hate. Her post addressed several points put forth by commenters and claimed that the service dog TikToker refused to take the video of her kids down when asked.
Don't touch service dogs, don't record kids
From there, the conflict spun out of control. Pluto's mom's supporters continue to say that the girl's mom should have been paying more attention. The girl's mom's supporters say Pluto's mom shouldn't have exposed the family to harassment by posting footage of them without consent.
"You should never post children online," @aubrey.michellee said to Pluto's mom. "People are way too comfortable with filming and posting strangers. Meta glasses are already scary enough."
"Nah you were in the wrong for sure, leash your kids if you can’t keep them under voice control or at a safe distance," @jerrystrainers told the little girl's mom.
Both sides are now accusing each other of harassment. Pluto's mom says multiple members of the opposing family have sent her "really rude" messages. Meanwhile, the girl's mom promoted a video by @thatflippingagent claiming that Pluto's mom habitually posts footage of people like this for clout and cash.
"If you even just quickly look at her profile, you will see that she tries to seek virality and monetization by secretly filming people in public and doing shaming voice over that are out of context regularly to try to create controversy," Justine wrote.
This is a developing beef, and it's a juicy one.
The Daily Dot has reached out to @pluto_theservicedog and @ali.fragster for comment via TikTok.
