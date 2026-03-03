A brief encounter between a child and a working service dog at Disneyland has exploded into a full-blown TikTok feud about parenting and the ethics of filming strangers in public.

After a service dog handler shared Meta glasses footage of herself shooing away a little girl who approached her dog to "educate" viewers about service animal etiquette, the girl's mother pushed back after reading hundreds of judgmental comments.

She accused the creator of exposing her family to online harassment and refusing to take the video down.

Now, both sides say they’re being targeted as the internet picks apart who was really at fault.

The Disney service dog war begins

On Feb. 11, 2026, TikTok creator @pluto_theservicedog posted the footage of the incident to her account.

She explained how important it is not to disturb service dogs, and seemed to take issue with the nearby family at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge not intervening when the kid spotted Pluto.

This TikTok account is dedicated to educating people about service animals. Pluto helps his owner navigate the world through hearing and psychiatric issues, but a lack of public knowledge about service dogs can cause problems, especially when children are involved.

@pluto_theservicedog I want to start by saying I’m sharing this to educate, not shame. Parents play an important role in helping keep service dog teams safe. During this moment, a young child walked up to Pluto without her parents and tried to pet him. I gently told her that she couldn’t pet him because he is working, but there was no parent nearby to guide her or call her back. Although Pluto was taking a short break at the time, that does not mean I might not need him in that moment. After this incident, I did need his support. Even when a service dog looks relaxed or “off duty,” they are still working and ready to help at any time. Situations like this can be unsafe and distracting for a working service dog. When a service dog is interrupted, it can impact the handler’s safety and the dog’s ability to do his job. I also want to say this. I have met so many amazing parents who take the time to teach their children to ask first, give space, and respect working dogs. And I have met so many wonderful kids who do exactly that. Those moments mean so much to us. Parents, your voice matters. Teaching your children to look, not touch, and to always ask first helps protect service dog teams and keeps everyone safe. Service dog rule for kids No touch No talk Just give space Thank you to the families who are helping raise respectful, kind future advocates? #servicedog #goldenretriever #servicedogsoftiktok #disney #disneyland ♬ original sound - Pluto The Service Dog

In the initial video, a little girl approaches her table outside the attraction and tries to pet Pluto. The TikToker says "no thank you" and sends her away. The girl hovers around the table for a while near where her family is sitting before leaving.

The dog owner was fine with most of what happened, but took issue with the family failing to intervene when the kid lingered.

This drew a wave of comments criticizing the family—and the mom in particular. Moms know well how eager many are to come at them for any perceived parenting failure, and soon a beef was brewing.

@ali.fragster published a video responding to the hate. Her post addressed several points put forth by commenters and claimed that the service dog TikToker refused to take the video of her kids down when asked.

@ali.fragster Forgot to mention that the moment we came across the video, my sister asked her to kindly take it down - but no action was taken on her end. So that leads us here… We fully respect the work that service animals provide but there was definitely another way to go about this situation. #disneyland #disney #disneyparks @Disney ♬ original sound - Ali.fragster

Don't touch service dogs, don't record kids

From there, the conflict spun out of control. Pluto's mom's supporters continue to say that the girl's mom should have been paying more attention. The girl's mom's supporters say Pluto's mom shouldn't have exposed the family to harassment by posting footage of them without consent.

"You should never post children online," @aubrey.michellee said to Pluto's mom. "People are way too comfortable with filming and posting strangers. Meta glasses are already scary enough."

"Nah you were in the wrong for sure, leash your kids if you can’t keep them under voice control or at a safe distance," @jerrystrainers told the little girl's mom.

Both sides are now accusing each other of harassment. Pluto's mom says multiple members of the opposing family have sent her "really rude" messages. Meanwhile, the girl's mom promoted a video by @thatflippingagent claiming that Pluto's mom habitually posts footage of people like this for clout and cash.

@thatflippingagent The internet picked a side in the service dog Disneyland drama… but are we mad at the wrong person? You can’t demand permission to photograph your dog while secretly filming strangers’ kids and posting them online. If you even just quickly look at her profile, you will see that she tries to seek virality and monetization by secretly filming people in public and doing shaming voice over that are out of context regularly to try to create controversy. Y’all really fighting for the wrong person. #ServiceDogDrama#DisneylandDrama#ParentingDebate#CreatorAccountability#ViralVideo ♬ original sound - Justine - That Flipping Agent

"If you even just quickly look at her profile, you will see that she tries to seek virality and monetization by secretly filming people in public and doing shaming voice over that are out of context regularly to try to create controversy," Justine wrote.

This is a developing beef, and it's a juicy one.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @pluto_theservicedog and @ali.fragster for comment via TikTok.

