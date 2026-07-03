Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

‘You’re Being Used as a Hard Man to Scare’: Video of Police Approaching Man in Pub Over Protest Plans Goes Viral

5:02 AM CDT on July 3, 2026

A police officer speaking with a man in London about a protest outside a councillor's home

A police officer speaking with a man in London about a protest outside a councillor’s home

|Images via X/London_W4

A video shared by X user Alastair Hilton showing two police officers approaching him in a London pub over an alleged protest outside a councilor's home. The video sparked debate in the comments about free speech and the UK's new protest laws.

Featured Video

The footage was shot outside the Bell and Crown pub about a protest that had reportedly been planned outside a local councilor's residence.

When Hilton shared the video on X, he claimed that the interaction was intimidation. During the exchange, one officer repeatedly said that he was not accusing Hilton of organizing a protest and was merely informing him about the law. "Are you aware that if you schedule a protest outside the councilor's house…" the officer says. So Hilton then cuts him off and says that he had not scheduled any such demonstration.

The officer then referenced Section 162 of the Crime and Policing Act 2026 and asks whether Hilton is aware of the legislation. Hilton rejects the explanation and accuses the officers of using fear tactics.

"That's literally what it is," he says in the video.

At another point, he tells the officers: "You're being used as a hard man to scare. That's what you're being used as."

The conversation escalated when Hilton recounted an incident in which his daughter allegedly had a window smashed while sleeping on her boat. He claims police did not respond to the incident and that he now experiences officers showing up to speak to him in the pub. "You only come out to threaten," he says.

The video spread quickly on X, accumulating more than 2 million views by the time of publication. "Did the same person who banned the pubs call the police?" a user wrote. Another user criticized the interaction: "Hope you're ok. Intimidation. Public humiliation. And a waste of precious police resources."

"This is a classic Stasi-style shakedown to intimidate you… " We are watching," another commenter wrote.

Several users also referred to "thought policing." Hilton agreed with many of the criticisms and described it as "intimidation."

Others, however, suggested that officers may have been carrying out their duties by informing someone about a law concerning protests outside politicians' homes. For clarity, Hilton has not been arrested or charged in connection with any protest related to the video.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

A Man Filming in Public Was Told He Would Be Arrested to Prevent a Crime That Had Not Happened Yet — He Asked If This Was Minority Report

July 3, 2026
Culture

‘The Most America 250 Thing I’ve Ever Seen’: Nobody Can Explain This Rooftop Brawl Video and X Is Losing Its Mind Over It

July 3, 2026
Culture

Woman Films Herself Honking at Parked FedEx Truck While Other Drivers Go Around It — X Sides With the Driver

July 3, 2026
Trending

“How I’m Getting In Without Standing in All This Line”: Woman’s Viral Video Sparks Backlash

July 2, 2026
Trending

Residents Accuse Venezuelan Officers of Theft After Video Appears to Show Them Carrying Cash Through Disaster Zone

July 2, 2026
Trending

“Every Single Floor Is Filled With Homeless People”: TPUSA Contributor Criticizes Austin Library in Viral Video

July 2, 2026
Advertisement