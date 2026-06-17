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“You Can’t Touch Me”: Teen Content Creator Arrested At Indianapolis Walmart

3:29 PM CDT on June 17, 2026

Viral Video Shows Teen Content Creator Being Arrested at Walmart

Viral Video Shows Teen Content Creator Being Arrested at Walmart

|Image Credits: X/@Rightanglenews

A teen content creator known for their rage-bait videos has been arrested at an Indianapolis Walmart after repeatedly refusing orders from officers to leave the store.

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In the video, the creator is walking through a Walmart and can be heard repeatedly saying "Don't touch me. I can say what I want." When the camera turns, Walmart security can be seen escorting him out.

The security officer repeatedly tells him, "Go," while others nearby can also be heard telling him to leave. As the creator resists, the security officer warns that he will be put into handcuffs if he does not comply.

The security officer pulls out handcuffs as the creator continues to resist, repeating that he can't be touched. Finally the security officer asks the creator to get on the ground, where he then handcuffs him.

One user said, "This should happen more. Content creators who are out to harass or bully people have become a very big problem in mostly USA by the look of it. CCs posting videos of them harassing people should be permanently demonetized. Bad behavior should not be promoted or rewarded."

Similar reactions appeared throughout the comment section. As social media has grown and content creators have become more prevalent, rage-baiting is one of the more popular genres of videos.

These types of videos perpetrate bad behavior and encourage it from potential creators who watch these videos and want to emulate them.

Another commenter wrote, "Anyone else tired of “content creators” causing a scene and being obnoxious? These stunts should be outlawed just for the sheer annoyance factor alone."

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the events shown in the video or the circumstances that led to the creator being removed from the store.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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