A teen content creator known for their rage-bait videos has been arrested at an Indianapolis Walmart after repeatedly refusing orders from officers to leave the store.

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In the video, the creator is walking through a Walmart and can be heard repeatedly saying "Don't touch me. I can say what I want." When the camera turns, Walmart security can be seen escorting him out.

The security officer repeatedly tells him, "Go," while others nearby can also be heard telling him to leave. As the creator resists, the security officer warns that he will be put into handcuffs if he does not comply.

The security officer pulls out handcuffs as the creator continues to resist, repeating that he can't be touched. Finally the security officer asks the creator to get on the ground, where he then handcuffs him.

A black teen content creator known for making “White people rage-bait” videos, has been arrested at an Indianapolis Walmart after repeatedly refusing orders to leave the store.



“Who’s gonna make me walk out, cuz? You can’t touch me.” pic.twitter.com/kcIC1eEbkN — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 17, 2026

One user said, "This should happen more. Content creators who are out to harass or bully people have become a very big problem in mostly USA by the look of it. CCs posting videos of them harassing people should be permanently demonetized. Bad behavior should not be promoted or rewarded."

This should happen more. Content creators who are out to harass or bully people have become a very big problem in mostly USA by the look of it. CCs posting videos of them harassing people should be permanently demonetized. Bad behavior should not be promoted or rewarded. — Bianka (@BinxieB) June 17, 2026

Similar reactions appeared throughout the comment section. As social media has grown and content creators have become more prevalent, rage-baiting is one of the more popular genres of videos.

These types of videos perpetrate bad behavior and encourage it from potential creators who watch these videos and want to emulate them.

Another commenter wrote, "Anyone else tired of “content creators” causing a scene and being obnoxious? These stunts should be outlawed just for the sheer annoyance factor alone."

Anyone else tired of “content creators” causing a scene and being obnoxious?



These stunts should be outlawed just for the sheer annoyance factor alone. https://t.co/NVyPa2d7TB — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) June 17, 2026

The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the events shown in the video or the circumstances that led to the creator being removed from the store.