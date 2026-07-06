‘Y’all Just Lie About Everything’: Woman’s Confusion Over America’s 250th Anniversary Sparks Debate

In a 13-second video posted on X by @OliLondonTV, a woman is heard asking why the US celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2026. The clip prompted many commenters to weigh in on the country's founding date.

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In the clip, the woman asks, "Can somebody explain to me how America celebrates 250 years and it's 2026? How? Y'all just lie about everything."

Similarly, the text that is overlaid on the video says, "How y'all celebrating 250 years of establishment and it's year 2026." Viewers of the post responded with jokes and explanations of the anniversary's historical context. A few even said they couldn't believe the question.

One commenter wrote, "I don't get it. Is she trying to be funny? No one in real life is this stupid. Right?"

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Others clarified that the occasion does not commemorate the start of the 21st century, but rather the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Liberal woman on America’s 250th Birthday:



“Can someone explain to me how America is celebrating 250 years and it’s 2026? How? Y’all just lie about everything.” pic.twitter.com/KQtnvaxp1F — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 5, 2026

The video, as of publication, has 127,000 views and comes right after the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence on July 4, 2026. Despite intense heat in many areas and weather-related interruptions in cities like Washington, D.C., and Boston, the nation celebrated the day with parades, fireworks, concerts, and public activities, according to USA TODAY reporting.

The anniversary marks the signing of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia in 1776, as some commenters mentioned. That was the moment the 13 colonies formally declared independence from Great Britain.

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Independence Day marks the nation's founding based on the Declaration of Independence, even though the US Constitution wasn't ratified until 1788 and George Washington was elected as the country's first president in 1789.

This year, the nonpartisan America250 Commission and federal, state, and municipal governments hosted events to commemorate the anniversary. Congress created the America250 Commission to plan initiatives for the milestone.

Even though the weather caused some of the day's events to be postponed or altered, President Donald Trump also spoke to attendees at the "Salute to America 250" event in Washington.

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In other places, Americans came together to mark the anniversary at parks, beaches, landmarks, and neighborhood gatherings. There were also some protests in the cities of Philadelphia and Washington.