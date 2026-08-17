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Chicago Subway Installs Bulletproof Glass Around Employees as Security Concerns Spark Debate—‘This Is Insane!’

1:32 PM CDT on August 17, 2026

This Chicago Subway Restaurant Had to Install Bulletproof Glass as an Added Security Measure

This Chicago Subway Restaurant Had to Install Bulletproof Glass as an Added Security Measure

|Image Edits: (L) X/@HistorianUSA1; (R) Magnific AI

A video circulating on X shows a Subway location in Chicago where employees work behind bulletproof glass. But this video on X shows just how dire the situation is, after a man recorded a Subway franchise that had encased the entire ordering station, including the employees, in bulletproof glass.

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Several commenters connected the security measures to their views about Chicago's leadership and ongoing concerns about crime in the city. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has served in office since 2023. Some commenters argued that the need for bulletproof glass reflects broader concerns about public safety and how the city has handled crime during his administration.

The man recording the video comments on the bulletproof glass while filming the employee, describing the bulletproof glass separating the employee from customers, he said, ". . . Subway got bulletproof. . . glass. . . This guy, he needs bulletproof glass . . . To make sandwiches," while filming the Subway employee preparing a sandwich behind a thick bulletproof shield.

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X Users Debate Whether Crime Is Driving Security Measures in Chicago

One individual on X commented, "Yup, to keep them save from rampaging teens. Crime, robbery, and everything Chicago gives back to society. These aren't here in my state. I wonder why, fam? I wonder. . . Why it's in Chicago. Maybe look at your crime rate???? Could that be it? Shocked that companies put up bullet proof glass only in YOUR CITY, NOT NATIONWIDE. I HOPE YOU CAN FIGURE IT OUT ON YOUR OWN."

The commenter framed the security measures as evidence of problems with Chicago's leadership. Chicago has long been a Democratic stronghold, and Illinois has also consistently backed Democratic presidential candidates. However, a report from Open Crime notes that while violent crime rates are higher in blue states than in red (Republican) states, crime is still hyperlocal, with some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in America found in both blue and red states.

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Another X user compared the Chicago Subway location with Subway restaurants in London, and wrote "This is insane! I can walk in any subway in London and no bullet proof glass. The Major of Chicago really needs take lessons from the Mayor of London because this is not right."

Another X user wrote, "We live behind fences, gates, bullet proof glass, barbed wire, with cameras everywhere in progressive cities. We are imprisoned so the criminals can run free."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the reason the Subway location installed the bulletproof glass. The claims about crime and security measures are based on the video and commentary from users on X.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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