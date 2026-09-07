A European man shared his experience shopping at Walmart on TikTok. Originally from Corsica and currently living in San Diego while attending school, Lisandru Susini documented his experience at Walmart, joking about everything from the size of the food packages to the prices. The video had received 718,000 likes and more than 13,400 comments at the time of publication.

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European shopper reacts to Walmart’s oversized food packages and prices.

In the video, he says, ‘You haven’t had the full American experience until you go to Walmart.’ Once inside, he began reacting to some of the products on the shelves. First, it was a giant container of Ragu pasta sauce. He was confused about why the bottle was so large, noting that they don’t have anything close to that size where he’s from.

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Next, he commented on the massive jars of pickles and bottles of mayonnaise. He questioned why Walmart carried products in such large sizes, and how anyone was able to use up all that food.

While walking through the aisles, he remarked, “This is insane,” as he walked the aisles looking at the large containers of peanut butter and huge rolls of ground beef. He also reacted to the size of the ground beef package, saying, “I love it, this is so insane.” He continued, “You could feed an entire city with this ground beef.”

He then came across a carton containing 60 eggs. He couldn’t believe Walmart was selling sixty eggs for $7. ‘I don’t know about the quality of these eggs,” he said, “But for the prices, I’ll buy them every day.” Next, he found a container of cheese balls and talked about how he saw them in a movie before.

He also loved how many sweets the store had to offer. From giant bags of cereal to aisles stacked with cookies and other sugary items, he wished he could eat it all. He drew the line, however, at the ice cream cakes. He was less enthusiastic about Walmart’s ice cream cakes.

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Reflecting on American food, he said, “You guys are really creative. You have some interesting ideas, and I love that.”

The comment section was filled with reactions to Walmart and European grocery stores. Many said they wanted to experience similar grocery stores in Europe, because they were accustomed to stores like Walmart, with shelves stocked with large packages.

Other commenters debated whether he was laughing at American grocery habits or simply reacting to what he saw.

Another person commented about Walmart’s stock, "They have everything in such XXL sizes!” Another person said, “This is great! As a citizen of the greatest country in the world, I hate Walmart.” Some people love the story, while others clearly have strong feelings about it.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the TikTok. The article is based on @lisandru_susini’s account of his experience shopping at Walmart and reactions shared by viewers in the comments.