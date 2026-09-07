‘Stay Safe Out in These Streets!’: Woman Says First Date Took a Turn When the Dinner Check Arrived

A TikTok user, @goldenoreoe1, is sharing her experience on a first date that quickly became her last, warning other women about what she says happened during the dinner. She said she wanted to raise awareness about behavior she believes other women may encounter while dating. The video had received more than 79,700 likes and 3,387 comments at the time of publication.

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“chileeeeee stay safe out in these streets!” her caption says.

In the video, the woman discusses her date and what she describes as a “red pill” mentality that is “poisoning men.” The term ‘red pill’ has become associated online with certain beliefs about gender and dating. The phrase originated with the 1999 film The Matrix, in which the main character chooses a red pill that reveals the truth.

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She said they spent about two hours enjoying themselves and having a great conversation, despite noticing some red flags earlier in the date. Still, she wanted to keep an open mind.

However, things changed when the waiter brought out the check. "The check sits there for, like, fifteen minutes," she says in the video. She said she expected him to pay because he was the one who asked her out.

"It's the first date," she says. "You should be paying for it."

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When the waiter stopped by again to ask about paying, the situation became awkward. Though he pulled out his card to pay, he told her that he thought they could split the bill. Later, when they discussed their dating lives, he suggested that he would pay for a second date if she slept with him. The conversation became even more awkward when he explained what he expected in exchange for seeing her again.

Viewers Debate the Date and “Red Pill” Mentality

Several commenters agreed with her. One commenter referenced her comments about ‘red-pilling,’ saying, "These red pill men really think paying for food on a date is some big gotcha. As if women aren’t going out to eat multiple times a week by themselves or with their friends lol."

Another commenter wrote, "I thought EVERYONE knew: whoever invites- pays. It’s been like that for decades." A third user said, "They blow legitimate opportunities with beautiful women and then complain about being lonely. Make it make sense." Another one commented, "How do you ask someone out and not intend on paying? Bro is just wasting peoples time."

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At the end of the video, the woman said she rejected the suggestion. She believes the internet is encouraging men to behave this way and making it seem acceptable. “Just be aware of it, and do not be afraid to walk out on a date,” she says. “You owe him nothing.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the TikTok. The account of the date, including the conversation about the dinner check and what followed, is based solely on @goldenoreoe1’s retelling of the experience. Viewer reactions are based on comments posted on the TikTok.