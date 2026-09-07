‘Use My 2nd Amendment Right’: A Neighbor Waved a Gun Over a Toddler in Her Driveway — Deputies Confiscated It Days Later

Discalimer: This story includes a reference to suicidal ideation.

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A TikTok video from creator @taybsole describes an escalating dispute with a neighbor. It began with a toddler wandering onto the neighbor's driveway and ended with a civil protection order and the neighbor's firearm confiscated by deputies. Sitting on her couch while recounting the events, she recalled that the situation unfolded over the course of about three days after her family moved into their home the previous December.

She said the trouble started on a Monday when her one-year-old son wandered a few feet past their property line onto the neighbor's driveway while playing. The neighbor, whom she had previously found generally pleasant, became visibly angry and could reportedly be heard making threats during a video call with someone else, which the poster overheard.

The poster recalled that she threatened to hit her son with her car and to release dogs on him if he came onto her property again. She and her husband called the local sheriff's non-emergency line to file a report as a precaution, though the deputy who responded was unable to make contact with the neighbor before she left the area.

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The next day, the neighbor put up 'no trespassing' signs along their shared property line. She then resumed making threats while the poster was bringing groceries inside. She said the neighbor pulled out a gun and waved it while telling her she would use her "2nd Amendment right" if the family came onto her property again.

The TikToker called 911 immediately after she saw the gun, and the same deputy from the day before returned to attempt contact again. She said the neighbor initially refused to speak with him by phone before returning home, at which point the deputy went to her property to discuss a potential charge of aggravated menacing tied to the firearm.

According to the poster, the neighbor responded by telling the deputy that if she were charged, the department would need to send its entire staff and that she wanted them to shoot her, an intent sometimes referred to as "s*icide by cop." She said deputies advised the family to pursue a civil protection order through the courthouse given the neighbor's behavior.

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The order was granted later that day, though service to the neighbor wasn't expected until the following morning. The neighbor then shouted and made obscene gestures at her father-in-law during a brief visit the next morning. She later sat in her car honking the horn for about 10 minutes, which the family recorded without responding.

The TikToker said deputies served the protection order later that day and confiscated the neighbor's firearm during the visit, though the poster said officers indicated they expected further conflict, given how combative the neighbor had been. The family is now preparing for a court date in the coming weeks to request a five-year protection order rather than the current six-month version.

Reacting to the video, several commenters focused on legal options for neighbor disputes. One commenter suggested looking into disclosure laws that may apply if the previous homeowners were also affected. They wrote, "Look into local laws regarding disclosure of a nuisance neighbor when selling a property. If the previous owners moved because of her behavior and it's documented through the Courts SUE THEM for not telling you."

Another commenter framed the situation as part of a societal issue. They wrote, "The social contract is broken in this country. There is no expectation of politeness or kindness from people anymore. a huge part of the population views almost every one around the as a mortal enemy. [sic]"

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A separate commenter compared the situation to a true crime documentary involving a neighbor dispute. They wrote, "This sounds eerily similar to the Netflix documentary called 'The perfect neighbour'. Please be careful!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this account, including the police reports, the civil protection order, and the neighbor's statements described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @taybsole on TikTok. This story includes a reference to expressed suicidal intent. If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available by call or text at 988.