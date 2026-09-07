The former manager of a makeup store had a memorable interaction with a customer who ended up changing her life. On TikTok, @SortaSpookyMom shared the story of an encounter she said had a lasting impact on her. She didn’t expect the interaction to stay with her the way it did. The video had received more than 1.3 million likes and 6,214 comments at the time of publication.

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@sortaspookymom GRWM story time - watch me do my makeup while I tell you a retail manager story . Makeup details . Foundation @Maybelline NY - Lumi Matte . Concealer @J.Cat Beauty . Cream blush @adeptcosmetics . Cream bronzer @Morphe Cosmetics . Face powder & setting spray @Milani Cosmetics . Under eye powder @KimChi Chic Beauty . Blush @Melt Cosmetics . Highlight @LA COLORS Cosmetics . #grwmmakeup #AltMakeup #EmoMakeup #MomMakeup #makeupover30 ♬ original sound - SortaSpookyMom ?

When the woman entered the store, the employee noticed that she seemed nervous. She spoke quietly and spent time wandering around the same area, seemingly unsure of what she was looking for. The employee wanted to give her space rather than push her to ask for help. However, when she noticed the woman was looking for something, she approached her and asked whether she needed help.

The woman said, “I don’t want to bother you.” The employee reassured her that she wasn’t bothering her and said she was bored at work and would be happy to help. The woman then explained what she was looking for.

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She told her that she always loved makeup, but had never worn it before. The employee said this was common in the store. People who never wore it on a daily basis would come in looking for something for a special occasion. This woman, however, said she had never been allowed to wear makeup.

Although the revelation caught the employee off guard, she continued helping her. She sat the woman down in a chair and began showing her different makeup products. From tinted moisturizers to makeup brushes, she taught her how to use them.

The Woman Reveals Why She Had Never Been Allowed To Wear Makeup

The woman eventually shared that she had never been allowed to wear makeup because of a controlling husband. She said her divorce had been finalized, and she could finally make decisions for herself.

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The post drew supportive responses from viewers, with many commenters expressing support for both women. Other makeup store employees also shared similar experiences.

“My very first customer at MAC was a dv victim. I covered her black eyes and bruises for years. MAC was the only place he’d let her go other than work because he knew she had to get the marks covered. I became her safe space until she stopped coming,” shared one commenter. “Saw a couple years later on ig, he took her life. So over the years managing makeup stores and as a manager at another makeup store now, I teach my staff grace. You don’t know what’s going on, take your time with ppl.”

Other commenters shared stories about connecting with women facing difficult circumstances through makeup.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the TikTok. The events above are based on @SortaSpookyMom’s account of the interaction.