An X user is calling out an adult day care they say is located in Los Angeles, California, that they believe "looks incredibly suspicious." One factor they point to is the sign, which they say is written in Arabic. The other is that "the place only has 1 review from 8 years ago on Yelp."

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They also claim that "their reviews on Google are mainly from 8-9 years ago and their only recent review is a 1-star with no text." X user @WallStreetApes proceeded to say it's "very obvious fraud is happening here."

This place looks incredibly suspicious, it’s an adult daycare with a sign written in Arabic



It’s called Hayim Tovim Adult Day Health Care Center and I have confirmed they get taxpayer funded reimbursements from Medi-Cal



The place only has 1 review from 8 years ago on Yelp….… pic.twitter.com/ci8Bmz8tt0 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 16, 2026

The X User Says the Los Angeles Adult Day Care is Taxpayer-Funded

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In addition to pointing out what they find concerning about the adult day care, the X user proceeded to share its name, Hayim Tovim Adult Day Health Care Center. He also said in his post that "I have confirmed they get taxpayer-funded reimbursements from Medi-Cal."

In his video, he shows the Google listing for the adult day care center and questions, "Where's all the current reviews?" after scrolling through the ones listed, which date back seven years.

He also shows two more recent reviews, one giving the location one star and the other five stars, both with no commentary, he says, "This is pretty suspect," adding that there is "a high likelihood that this is fraud."

And it seems viewers weren't happy with what X user @WallStreetApes claims is happening. One person claimed they "grew up in LA" and that "I know these scammers well," adding even more allegations into the mix. "Every single one of these adult daycare or childcare places with Russian, Farsi, Armenian, and ESPECIALLY Arabic are completely fake companies that exist to scam insurance," they wrote.

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I work in healthcare in Los Angeles, and I can tell you for certain that they pack these daycares with people. I know because we have to schedule a lot of our patients after 1pm due to this. I'm sure there are people abusing the system, but not all of them. — Silentone (@Silentone_P99) July 16, 2026

Another commenter went as far as questioning why adult day care centers even exist, writing, "Why are taxpayers paying for even one single Adult Day Care Center anywhere at all? Let them go to coffee shops, parks, libraries and so on like every other country on Earth."

Meanwhile, another suggested, "With all the fraud going on throughout the country, every adult care place should be looked into to make sure they are up and up!"

But another attempted to offer some insight based on their alleged experience in healthcare, sharing with fellow commenters, "I work in healthcare in Los Angeles, and I can tell you for certain that they pack these daycares with people. I know because we have to schedule a lot of our patients after 1 p.m. due to this. I'm sure there are people abusing the system, but not all of them."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the allegations made in the X post regarding the facility or its operations.