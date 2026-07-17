Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

X User Questions Los Angeles Adult Day Care After Spotting Arabic Sign: “Looks Incredibly Suspicious”

2:00 PM CDT on July 17, 2026

X User Questions Los Angeles Adult Day Care After Spotting Arabic Sign

X User Questions Los Angeles Adult Day Care After Spotting Arabic Sign

|Photo Credit: X/@WallStreetApes

An X user is calling out an adult day care they say is located in Los Angeles, California, that they believe "looks incredibly suspicious." One factor they point to is the sign, which they say is written in Arabic. The other is that "the place only has 1 review from 8 years ago on Yelp."

Featured Video

They also claim that "their reviews on Google are mainly from 8-9 years ago and their only recent review is a 1-star with no text." X user @WallStreetApes proceeded to say it's "very obvious fraud is happening here."

The X User Says the Los Angeles Adult Day Care is Taxpayer-Funded

Advertisement

In addition to pointing out what they find concerning about the adult day care, the X user proceeded to share its name, Hayim Tovim Adult Day Health Care Center. He also said in his post that "I have confirmed they get taxpayer-funded reimbursements from Medi-Cal."

In his video, he shows the Google listing for the adult day care center and questions, "Where's all the current reviews?" after scrolling through the ones listed, which date back seven years.

He also shows two more recent reviews, one giving the location one star and the other five stars, both with no commentary, he says, "This is pretty suspect," adding that there is "a high likelihood that this is fraud."

And it seems viewers weren't happy with what X user @WallStreetApes claims is happening. One person claimed they "grew up in LA" and that "I know these scammers well," adding even more allegations into the mix. "Every single one of these adult daycare or childcare places with Russian, Farsi, Armenian, and ESPECIALLY Arabic are completely fake companies that exist to scam insurance," they wrote.

Advertisement

Another commenter went as far as questioning why adult day care centers even exist, writing, "Why are taxpayers paying for even one single Adult Day Care Center anywhere at all? Let them go to coffee shops, parks, libraries and so on like every other country on Earth."

Meanwhile, another suggested, "With all the fraud going on throughout the country, every adult care place should be looked into to make sure they are up and up!"

But another attempted to offer some insight based on their alleged experience in healthcare, sharing with fellow commenters, "I work in healthcare in Los Angeles, and I can tell you for certain that they pack these daycares with people. I know because we have to schedule a lot of our patients after 1 p.m. due to this. I'm sure there are people abusing the system, but not all of them."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the allegations made in the X post regarding the facility or its operations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Mother’s DIY Wildfire Smoke Protection for Her Children Sparks Debate: “Now They Can Play Safe”

July 17, 2026
Trending

“You’re Free to Leave”: This Statement from a Canadian Police Officer to an African Driver Has Sparked Debate on X

July 17, 2026
Trending

Bride Receives Surprise Wedding Gift That Reminds Her of Late Mother: “Olfactory Memory Is Truly Incredible”

July 17, 2026
Trending

Woman Sparks Debate After Highlighting Texas Bills She Says Accommodate Islam: “Stop This!”

July 17, 2026
Culture

‘That’s Not a Crime’: Viral Video Shows Police Issuing a Trespass Warning Over a Waffle House To-Go Order

July 17, 2026
Trending

Man Sparks Debate After Saying White People Should Stay Away From Black-Centered Events: “Go Somewhere Else”

July 17, 2026
Advertisement