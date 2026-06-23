Flock Security Cameras Spotted at Playground? X Video Warns Us

If Will Smith's Enemy of the State from 1998 didn't convince you that your government was trying to legalize invasion of privacy, then maybe the installation of flock security cameras will change your mind.

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A video posted by X user @WallStreetApes questions the true motives of the government behind the installation of security cameras after they were spotted near a children's playground. The video begins with a clip of the security camera stationed near an outdoor children's park. It also seemed to be pointed in the park's direction.

This revelation led the creator to believe that the American people are being lied to by the government regarding the actual motive behind installing the cameras. The creator read one of the comments under the original video which pointed out that these cameras were designed as "traffic devices." In light of this, his argument is: If these security cameras are meant to monitor traffic, what are they doing at a children's playground?

Flock Safety Cameras are no longer being used just as license plate readers or traffic safety



This flock camera is a playground, there is no traffic to monitor. I found local governments are now just placing Flock cameras in areas where they believe crime risks might be higher… pic.twitter.com/vBDh7WYFCU — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 23, 2026

According to Flock, the official website for the devices, a Flock camera is a license plate reader designed to identify vehicle details, a form of highway traffic monitoring, that may also help to generate investigative leads.

The website goes on to clarify that Flock cameras are NOT general-purpose surveillance systems used for identifying people. They are specifically built to focus on vehicles involved in vehicular incidents and generate the details that can help distinguish it from other vehicles. Therefore, they are not meant for personal biometric data.

Why Would Flock Security Cameras Be at a Playground?

The creator of the video goes on to read the reason for installing Flock Security Cameras at playgrounds: "Local governments install them where they believe crime risks are higher or to act as a 'force multiplier' with limited staffing."

The text the creator quoted goes on to read: "Playgrounds and parks often have parking lots, access roads, or nearby streets where vehicles come and go. The camera can log who (via their vehicle) is entering or lingering in the area, helping with issues like thefts from cars, vandalism, drug activity, or identifying suspects in incidents involving kids or families."

This seems like a valid reason by the government to "keep an eye" on the kids. But the creator of the video seems to believe it's a sack of lies. What was once deemed as conspiracy theories has long become public knowledge: all of your smart devices are spying on you.

New York Times reported that many of the devices living in your home are quietly collecting loads of personal information about you. The article said that your TV, your doorbell, your security system, thermostat, smartphone, and even your earbuds, are collecting, sharing, and analyzing sensitive data about you.

What makes you think they won't do the same with these Flock cameras? Or do you think they're justified in stationing them near your kids' playground for their safety? You be the judge.