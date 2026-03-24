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“One of the best things Marvel Studios has ever made”: Disney’s “Wonder Man” gets a surprise second season after word-of-mouth success

"Moon Knight and Hawkeye next."

3:00 PM CDT on March 24, 2026

wonder man season two renewed
Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Marvel's Wonder Man has officially been renewed for Season 2 at Disney+.

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The show premiered on the streaming platform in January 2026 and it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling actor who is trying to conceal his superpowers. In the series, Williams meets Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), and the duo becomes close while auditioning for a new Wonder Man film.

In an X post, Marvel Studios said that both actors will return for the second season.

Wonder Man instantly became a hit when it premiered on Disney+ in January. It has an 91% critics' score and an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, news of the series coming back for a second season shocked fans.

Fans react with excitement

Online, people said they really loved the show. "Can't believe I'm saying this, but Wonder Man might be one of the best things Marvel Studios has ever made," a fan said on X.

"This is the most heartfelt and properly character-driven narrative I was yearning for from this studio for so long. You owe yourself to at least watch the first episode."

Another said, "Just finished watching all 8 EPISODES of Wonder Man and it is one of the most FRESH, INVENTIVE, and overall WELL-CRAFTED projects to grace the MCU yet! LOVED IT! Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Ben Kingsley are an absolutely ICONIC duo and I hope to see more of them in the future!"

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Though Wonder Man was received well by fans, many people didn't have their hopes up that there would be a second season of the series since Marvel Studios has only greenlit a few of its live-action shows.

On Reddit, people said they were surprised that they were going to see more of Wonder Man. "I thought this was a one-season concept. This is awesome news," someone wrote.

Another said, "Hell yeah, very curious to see where they take the story next."

Due to the news, other social media users wondered if Marvel would ever create a second season for some of their favorite shows.

"Now, can we get Moon Knight season 2," a comment read on X.

"Now give us Agatha Season 2," someone else said.

A third added, "Moon Knight and Hawkeye next."

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