“Wonder Man” is a surprise hit for the MCU. Some fans say Disney didn’t promote it enough

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe project has arrived in Wonder Man, and fans can't believe how good it is. The new series hit Disney+ last week, and currently has an 89% critics' score and an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The new series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling actor who is trying to conceal his superpowers. Williams meets Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), and the duo becomes close while auditioning for a new Wonder Man film.
Those familiar with the MCU might recall that Slattery was first introduced in Iron Man 3 as the fake Mandarin and has since appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, serves as co-creator of Wonder Man.
Fans react to Wonder Man
Marvel projects have turned divisive in recent years, so some fans are surprised by how good Wonder Man really is. While many people don't think the show was advertised properly, others loved the marketing campaign.
Meanwhile, some are praising the show as one of the best Marvel series. Folks are also hoping to see Simon Williams again in the MCU, but Marvel Studios has yet to make any announcements about the character's future.
Let's take a look at what the fans are saying. On TikTok, @alexmoontv asked, "What if we made the best Marvel show on Disney+ and didn't tell anyone about it?"
People are debating the marketing and release choices, but they're not debating the quality.
