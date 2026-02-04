“Wonder Man” is a surprise hit for the MCU. Some fans say Disney didn’t promote it enough

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe project has arrived in Wonder Man, and fans can't believe how good it is. The new series hit Disney+ last week, and currently has an 89% critics' score and an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling actor who is trying to conceal his superpowers. Williams meets Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), and the duo becomes close while auditioning for a new Wonder Man film.

Those familiar with the MCU might recall that Slattery was first introduced in Iron Man 3 as the fake Mandarin and has since appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, serves as co-creator of Wonder Man.

Fans react to Wonder Man

Marvel projects have turned divisive in recent years, so some fans are surprised by how good Wonder Man really is. While many people don't think the show was advertised properly, others loved the marketing campaign.

Meanwhile, some are praising the show as one of the best Marvel series. Folks are also hoping to see Simon Williams again in the MCU, but Marvel Studios has yet to make any announcements about the character's future.

Let's take a look at what the fans are saying. On TikTok, @alexmoontv asked, "What if we made the best Marvel show on Disney+ and didn't tell anyone about it?"

Was the marketing bad...

Wonder Man was promoted more, and more creatively, than most other Disney+ shows. Anyone claiming it didn’t receive marketing is just parroting a false rage bait narrative to farm engagement. pic.twitter.com/MaTnGEI97x — Jeremy (@ManaByte) January 31, 2026

...Or good?

Marvel putting casting call flyers around LA to market Wonder Man is so fun pic.twitter.com/L48r2Q6Mpw — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) January 7, 2026

Wonder Man had at least 1 ad spot in every College Football championship game and NFL playoff game over the past few weeks. That's a level of reach you can only get if your show comes out at this exact time in January https://t.co/iqOZAGMk0W — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) January 29, 2026

‘they did market wonderman though’ yeah sure, but i’d argue that they didn’t necessarily market it WELL, they posted some clips and called it a day it barely felt like an actual campaign especially when they jump to start marketing another show the day it releases — ? ⍟ ? | sam wilson defender (@winterwilson_) January 28, 2026

Counterpoint.

Wonder Man has had a bunch of marketing, more than most MCU series. They even started promoting back in the summer. Also, January has never been a dump month for television. https://t.co/q1UYgSsYfs — Richard Newby - Illegitimi non carborundum (@NewbyRichard3) January 28, 2026

January is different for TV.

Wonder Man is absolutely great and one of the all time best Marvel shows…so why are they dumping it in one day?



I’m seriously asking, what’s the strategy? pic.twitter.com/o7VzWkpxmk — Ryan Arey - Follow me on Substack Please (@ryanarey) January 27, 2026

But why release it all at once?

Can't believe I'm saying this, but Wonder Man might be one of the best things Marvel Studios has ever made. This is the most heartfelt and properly character driven narrative I was yearning from this studio for so long.



You owe yourself to at least watch the first episode. pic.twitter.com/EXCFo7cWsJ — Sammy ?? (@JackyWackyDA) January 29, 2026

People are debating the marketing and release choices, but they're not debating the quality.

Just finished watching all 8 EPISODES of #WonderMan and it is one of the most FRESH, INVENTIVE, and overall WELL-CRAFTED projects to grace the MCU yet! LOVED IT!



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Ben Kingsley are an absolutely ICONIC duo and I hope to see more of them in the future! pic.twitter.com/x5IgK2mT4z — Evan | PME ? (@0fficialPME) January 28, 2026

Just finished Wonder Man

Marvel has just delivered one of its best projects of all time pic.twitter.com/oFFMsVhe2E — wens.1998 (@1998Wens) January 28, 2026

Wonder Man is some of Marvel’s best storytelling. The story doesn’t revolve around a guy with powers who happens to rise to fame rather it’s about a guy rising to fame who just happens to have superpowers. Wonder Man gets it. #WonderMan pic.twitter.com/qIQy2qrggn — CXVIII (@1llicitBuck) January 28, 2026

Shoutout to Wonder Man for showing a character actively trying his best to hide his powers



Missed actual secret identities pic.twitter.com/D2lCiOrqOO — Jorge (@djodjeee_) January 31, 2026

Watching Wonder Man again. It was that good. pic.twitter.com/PnuXkv0ItD — Jeremy (@ManaByte) January 28, 2026

As an aside, the fourth episode of "Wonder Man", heavily indebted to "Atlanta", is on the short list of the best things that Marvel has ever done.



A story about fame, about exploitation and about the way that the industry chews up talented people of colour and spits them out. pic.twitter.com/eJVtP2UF2k — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) January 28, 2026

WONDER MAN - I cannot recommend this show enough. It’s so compelling because of how straightforward and simple is. Easily one of the best MCU entires and so completely different to the rest of the MCU (usually people lie when they say that, but here’s it’s very true) pic.twitter.com/MR5NzrPIDC — Patrick Nelis Art ?? (@PatrickNelisArt) January 31, 2026

Iman Vellani reviews ‘WONDER MAN’:



“If you’re craving something breathable and refreshingly uninterested in assaulting you with lore, watch Wonder Man.” pic.twitter.com/BxKCh8IkzP — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) February 1, 2026

Finished Wonder Man. Loved every minute of it, start to finish. One of the best things Marvel has ever done, period. #WonderMan pic.twitter.com/6AiFimMWIZ — Erik 'daibo' Kain (@erikkain) February 2, 2026

