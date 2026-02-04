Skip to Content
“Wonder Man” is a surprise hit for the MCU. Some fans say Disney didn’t promote it enough

Marvel fans are debating Wonder Man's marketing strategy, but they all agree on one thing: it's great.

6:30 AM CST on February 4, 2026

wonder man best thing disney plus mcu made
Marvel Entertainment/YouTube/@JackyWackyDA//X

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe project has arrived in Wonder Man, and fans can't believe how good it is. The new series hit Disney+ last week, and currently has an 89% critics' score and an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling actor who is trying to conceal his superpowers. Williams meets Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), and the duo becomes close while auditioning for a new Wonder Man film.

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Those familiar with the MCU might recall that Slattery was first introduced in Iron Man 3 as the fake Mandarin and has since appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, serves as co-creator of Wonder Man.

Fans react to Wonder Man

Marvel projects have turned divisive in recent years, so some fans are surprised by how good Wonder Man really is. While many people don't think the show was advertised properly, others loved the marketing campaign.

Meanwhile, some are praising the show as one of the best Marvel series. Folks are also hoping to see Simon Williams again in the MCU, but Marvel Studios has yet to make any announcements about the character's future.

Let's take a look at what the fans are saying. On TikTok, @alexmoontv asked, "What if we made the best Marvel show on Disney+ and didn't tell anyone about it?"

Was the marketing bad...

...Or good?

For example.

Also.

Counterpoint.

January is different for TV.

But why release it all at once?

People are debating the marketing and release choices, but they're not debating the quality.

We want more.

Standing O.

"Wonder Man gets it."

Rare for the MCU.

Rewatchable.

Shout out to Episode 4.

Believe.

Ms. Marvel approved!

Period.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

