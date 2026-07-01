Woman’s Story of Getting Fired Sparked a Divide on The Internet Among Self-Described Feminists

A woman’s story of getting fired from her job has sparked a divide on the internet among feminists. She learned she had been laid off just 15 minutes after finding out she had passed a Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) exam she had spent six months preparing for.

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@kaylistalincz on TikTok told her followers she was just getting into her car when she got the call. After exchanging formalities, her now ex-manager informed the woman about filling another internal position within the company.

Bewildered at the information, she assumed she was being recommended for another position. However, she was quickly proven wrong after he revealed the “bad news”: she was being laid off.

Before her former manager could explain, the woman already knew where the conversation was headed, but still listened. According to her explanation from the manager, she was being let go because of budget cuts.

And her department and role were apparently on the chopping block. The next step was finding out when she would no longer be required to show up to work.

Her manager suggested that she could come into work for another day (after the call). But the woman decided that, effective immediately, she would no longer be associated with that company.

According to the content creator, the manager had sympathy for the woman’s circumstances and wanted to know if there was anything he could do.

She told him, “Yeah, let me keep my job because in two weeks, my husband starts a grad school program.” She further explained that she was to become the sole breadwinner for her family.

The content creator also brought up the current economy and the allegedly frugal lifestyle she and her husband were living. Although her manager sympathized with her, the most he was able to offer was her severance package.

She also addressed her side work as a photographer and cited broader economic concerns, including inflation and gas prices.

She ended her video with some final thoughts on the entire situation: “I don’t know what to do. So I’m crashing out on TikTok.” She ended the video by thanking viewers for, as she put it, 'coming to her sob fest.'

Alleged Feminists Were Divided Over the Woman’s Story of Getting Fired

The TikTok was later shared on X by a verified user who goes by @Jack_Schmidt_TM and was viewed by over 106,000 people. Many had conflicting views on the woman’s story, sparking responses from some alleged feminists.

Many commenters questioned why she turned to social media rather than her personal network. A user stated, “What is up with so many in our society (women) who choose to confide on social media instead of with their close friends?”

"Don't depend on a man" feminists said. Provide for yourself, it's safer. But your job doesn't love you.



So instead of relying on a man, you get to feel the weight men have felt.



And instead of having an economy where men can provide for you we have this one.



And instead of… pic.twitter.com/FrOdW3UhqT — The Last Boy Scout (@Jack_Schmidt_TM) June 30, 2026

Others described the situation as an alleged “patriarchy.” However, some expressed empathy. One such person explained, “I do feel for her, that whole situation and timing sucks bad.”

However, the user added, “But, I will say…Find a career you’re good at and pays well, make happiness on your own time.”

Editor's Note: The details above reflect the accounts as shared by @kaylistalincz on TikTok and @Jack_Schmidt_TM on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.