Woman’s Story About Her Grandmother Leaving Her Alone at a Gas Station at Age 12 Stuns TikTok

On Oct. 15, 2025, TikTok user Scarlet, aka @chronicallygirl, posted a video in which she described a childhood road trip that ended with her being left alone at a gas station. Below the video, which has since resurfaced, many viewers have expressed disbelief at how the situation unfolded. Scarlet began her story by asking viewers whether they wanted to know what had led to her grandmother being cut off from the family.

The video, captioned "New character: nanie and the motorhome," has more than 3.9 million likes as of publication. Scarlet said that, at the age of 12, her maternal grandmother, whom the family called Nanie, offered to take her on a road trip from Massachusetts to Miami, Florida.

As a child, the creator was excited at the idea of bonding with a relative who had often treated her unkindly.

The journey took a turn, Scarlet said. She recalled that her grandmother always referred to her as “little [expletive]” and had strict rules for the trip. Her grandmother said she had appointments at various stops, so Scarlet had to remain alone in the motor home during those appointments. Scarlet also said her grandmother kept cash and a gun in the vehicle. She said she was denied sunscreen during a stop at the beach and suffered severe, blistering sunburns afterward.

The most worrying turn came when Scarlet needed to use the toilet. Her grandmother drove to a gas station and asked her to go inside on her own while she waited outside. Once Scarlet had finished using the restroom, she returned to find the motorhome missing.

The 12-year-old girl had innocently left her mobile phone in the vehicle, which made her even more frightened. She started to cry and eventually returned to the convenience store, where she asked to use the landline to call her mother. Her mother was furious and told Scarlet's grandmother to pick her up and take her to the Miami airport so she could return home.

The creator added that her grandmother had been angry about having to end the trip. The two never spoke to each other again.

TikTok users are invested in this woman's story.

Commenters expressed sympathy, shock and anger on Scarlet's behalf. Some viewers focused on the moment when Scarlet realized that the motorhome had vanished, while others were puzzled as to why she had been left alone at night in an unfamiliar place. One person commented, "I wish you had called the police." Another stated, "The fact that your mom actually let you go knowing how she feels is appalling."

Many viewers told Scarlet how sad they felt for her and how the adults had treated her during her childhood. One commented, "You deserved a genuine trip with [your] nanie [and] a mom that protected you."