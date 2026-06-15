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Woman Warns Stranger About Possible Creeper Behind Camera — Turns Out to Be Her Husband

7:37 AM CDT on June 15, 2026

Woman warns stranger about a supposed creeper

Woman warns stranger about a supposed creeper

|Image credits: TikTok/yourdreamgirlfromheaven

A TikTok, posted by @yourdreamgirlfromheaven, shows a woman posing for photos in Monaco when a group of women steps in to warn her that someone nearby appeared to be filming her.

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The clip was later reposted on X by @JCFights.

In the TikTok, @yourdreamgirlfromheaven poses on a Monaco street while a man off-camera films and takes pictures. @Itsms.jay walks into the frame and warns her that someone nearby appears to be filming her.

The two women then speak to the person holding the phone, and @yourdreamgirlfromheaven explains that he is her husband.

One commenter responded to the X repost by praising the quick intervention. “Ladies looking out for each other. I love it. Men can and will definitely be creepy in public,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter focused on awareness rather than accusation and wrote, “Just incase[sic] she wasn't aware. I guess they were just trying to look out and make her be aware of her surrounding[sic].”

After the initial warning, the women relax, smile, and share a brief laugh about the misunderstanding. TikToker @yourdreamgirlfromheaven even shows @Itsms.jay her ring, just to dispel any other doubts.

Another commenter pushed back against critics of the women, writing, “Idiots in the comments don't understand they were looking out for her because strange creeps do invade women's privacy and record them without permission.”

Another commenter, identifying himself as a man, echoed that concern and wrote, “Love to see it. Cause[sic] as a man I know how f------ creepy dudes are. Always nice ti [sic] see other women looking out for each other.”

The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @yourdreamgirlfromheaven and reposted on X by @JCFights. The identities of those involved and the exact location in Monaco have not been confirmed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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