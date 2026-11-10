People love helping out their friends. When Rylie, who posts on TikTok as @ryliebrii, found out her sister was having a hard time getting her esthetician business off the ground, she wanted to support her. Although Rylie’s friend wasn't particularly close with her sister, she still thought she could help her get started. However, the appointment ended in an argument, and Rylie eventually walked out. Her video has received 267,700 views and 526 comments at the time of writing.

Rylie shared that she had an appointment scheduled for noon. She arrived on time, but the esthetician was running late. Rylie said she didn't mind because she understood that traffic and other things could cause delays. However, when the woman finally walked in, things took a turn. According to Rylie, the esthetician immediately had an attitude and seemed annoyed that it was already time for the appointment. She then rudely led Rylie into the treatment room.

The esthetician reportedly snapped at her about getting onto the table for her facial. She also said she was having a bad day. While Rylie understood that everyone has difficult days, she didn't think that justified the way the woman was treating her.

At that point, Rylie was becoming frustrated. She tried to keep her cool and let the esthetician do her work. But when the woman asked whether she had any skin concerns and Rylie said no, the esthetician allegedly began pointing out flaws in her skin. She commented on how red Rylie's face was and criticized other aspects of her appearance.

Rylie said she might have understood the feedback if it had been delivered kindly, but she felt the esthetician was being rude and offensive. She didn't want to put up with the disrespect, so she decided to leave the appointment.

The esthetician suddenly changed her attitude, apologizing and asking Rylie to stay. However, Rylie had already made up her mind and left.

When Rylie later spoke with her friend, she heard a different account of what had happened. The esthetician reportedly claimed that Rylie's sister kept sending her "awful girls" to work with. Rylie responded by saying that she was an "awful girl" and reminding viewers that they could walk away when someone treated them poorly.

TikTok users share their thoughts about the esthetician's behavior

Several commenters who work in the beauty industry weighed in, with some sharing how they approach clients even when they're having a difficult day.

"As an esthetician, none of my clients have ever known if I was having a bad day. From their point of view, every single day is my best day," one commenter wrote.

Another shared a lesson they learned in esthetician school:

"In esthetician school something they tell us (or at least told my class) is that if someone has a good experience they might tell one or two people but if they have a bad one, they'll tell a lot more. I'm sorry experienced this girlie."

One TikTok user pointed out that customers shouldn't have to pay for an unpleasant experience, especially when the service is nonessential.

"A facial is a completely non essential service. Literally makes no sense to pay for an unpleasant experience. Kudos for walking out," they commented.

Many viewers also praised Rylie for leaving rather than putting up with the esthetician's alleged behavior. Others questioned why the woman had treated a potential client that way in the first place.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described by TikTok creator @ryliebrii, and the account reflects her perspective on the interaction with the esthetician.